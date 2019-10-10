Ireland's preparations 'business as usual' despite typhoon chaos - Joe Schmidt

Super typhoon Hagibis has claimed England's clash with France and New Zealand's meeting with Italy, while there is major doubt over the final game of Ireland's pool between Scotland and Japan.

If Ireland win their match in Fukuoka and score four tries, they will qualify regardless of what happens in Yokohama and that is the sole focus for the management.

Although Schmidt said the players will be distracted by the big news coming out of Tokyo this morning, he wants them on top of the task at hand.

"We're not really having too many conversations with World Rugby, we had a few earlier in the week because at one stage the typhoon pattern was somewhat different from what it is now," Schmidt said.

"But for us we just business as usual. We can't control what happens with the Japan Scotland game, so on Saturday it's up to us to get our business done as best we can.

"Yep, there is (a distraction). There was a lot of talk among the players post-training today when we found out.

"Because any time there's something up in the air or something is unknown, especially when two games have already been abandoned.

"You get players are going to talk about that because it's newsworthy and influential once games are being cancelled.

"But we've just got to make sure our game gets finished with the right result for us, and I'm sure Samoa are going to out to make that as difficult for us as possible."

Schmidt's challenge now is to manage that distraction by keeping the focus on Samoa. "Just staying on task as much as we can," he said.

"It wasn't an issue at training, so we'll get out at the captain's run tomorrow and hopefully we'll be on task.

"Once you get to the ground and you know the immediacy of the match, it tends to be able to focus on the mind."

Schmidt was not about to start offering opinions on whether the cancellations have detracted from the integrity of the tournament.

Scotland could be eliminated without playing their final game, while New Zealand, England and France will go into their last eight games fresh having been given an impromptu weekend off.

"Again it's not something I can control, I only know what we need to do, and we need to get out and get a result.

"It's a situation nobody wanted to have. I know there are several teams who are massively disappointed their games have already been abandoned.

"With the amount of people travelling to games there are supporters and certainly players disappointed.

"Some players are playing in their last World Cup, there's no bigger game than getting to play against some of the biggest players in the world game, and they are missing that opportunity.

"So I do think that from that perspective that's disappointing, but from our perspective all we can do really is what we can control, and as much as possible that's what our full focus is on."

The typhoon dominated the agenda at Schmidt’s team announcement press conference, where he said Rob Kearney, Peter O'Mahony and Rhys Ruddock were "managed" this week, with Robbie Henshaw making his first appearance of the tournament.

"We've gone with the guys who can give us the best preparation into the game," he said.

"And a bit of a mix, guys like Garry Ringrose has been outstanding so far, but he's played three sets of 80 minutes in just 11 days.

"You can't expect people to keep on keeping on when that's the case.

"Robbie (Henshaw) is fresh and we're excited to have him in there. So it is a little bit about balancing the load as well, albeit in a huge game for us."

