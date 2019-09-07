Ireland vs Wales: Tries from Kearney and Furlong have Joe Schmidt's side on top in Aviva farewell

Independent.ie

It is Joe Schmidt and Rory Best's final Aviva Stadium appearance today as Ireland take on Wales in their final World Cup warm-up game. Kick off is at 14.00 and you can follow all the action in our live blog with Cian Tracey.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/rugby-world-cup-2019/ireland-vs-wales-tries-from-kearney-and-furlong-have-joe-schmidts-side-on-top-in-aviva-farewell-38475984.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article38476150.ece/14a04/AUTOCROP/h342/RK.jpg