Ireland vs Wales: Joe Schmidt looking for World Cup momentum on Aviva Stadium farewell

It is Joe Schmidt and Rory Best's final Aviva Stadium appearance today as Ireland take on Wales in their final World Cup warm-up game. Kick off is at 14.00 and you can follow all the action in our live blog with Cian Tracey.

