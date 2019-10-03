Ireland vs Russia, World Cup: Sexton returns as captain as Schmidt's side looks to reignite campaign

Independent.ie

Ireland take on Russia in their third Pool A clash of the Rugby World Cup, with today's game in Kobe kicking off at 11.15am. You can follow all the action in our live blog.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/rugby-world-cup-2019/ireland-vs-russia-world-cup-sexton-returns-as-captain-as-schmidts-side-looks-to-reignite-campaign-38558638.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article38558631.ece/5ce3b/AUTOCROP/h342/1806859.jpg