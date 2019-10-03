Sport Rugby World Cup 2019

Thursday 3 October 2019

Ireland vs Russia, World Cup: Sexton returns as captain as Schmidt's side looks to reignite campaign

Head coach Joe Schmidt, 2nd from right, speaks to players, from left, Rob Kearney, Jonathan Sexton, Jordi Murphy and Rhys Ruddock during Ireland Rugby captain's run at the Kobe Misaki Stadium in Kobe, Japan. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Head coach Joe Schmidt, 2nd from right, speaks to players, from left, Rob Kearney, Jonathan Sexton, Jordi Murphy and Rhys Ruddock during Ireland Rugby captain's run at the Kobe Misaki Stadium in Kobe, Japan. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Des Berry

Ireland take on Russia in their third Pool A clash of the Rugby World Cup, with today's game in Kobe kicking off at 11.15am. You can follow all the action in our live blog.

 

International Rugby Newsletter

Rugby insights and commentary from our renowned journalists like Neil Francis, Will Slattery, Alan Quinlan & Cian Tracey.

Online Editors

Related Content

The Left Wing: Where Ireland went wrong, humidity issues and Michael Cheika impressions

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport