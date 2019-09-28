Sport Rugby World Cup 2019

Saturday 28 September 2019

Ireland vs Japan, Rugby World Cup: Huge shock in Fukuroi as hosts humble Ireland - As it happened

28 September 2019; Ireland players react after Japan scored a second half try during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool A match between Japan and Ireland at the Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa in Fukuroi, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
28 September 2019; Chris Farrell of Ireland is tackled by Pieter Labuschagne of Japan during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool A match between Japan and Ireland at the Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa in Fukuroi, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
28 September 2019; Ireland players, from left, Conor Murray, Chris Farrell and Garry Ringrose react to team-mate Rob Kearney scoring their second try during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool A match between Japan and Ireland at the Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa in Fukuroi, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
28 September 2019; Garry Ringrose of Ireland scores his side's first try despite the tackle of Lomano Lemeki of Japan during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool A match between Japan and Ireland at the Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa in Fukuroi, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Peter O'Mahony of Ireland is tackled by Jiwon Koo of Japan
Ireland players, from left, Robbie Henshaw, Jonathan Sexton, Bundee Aki and Jack Conan prior to the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool A match between Japan and Ireland at the Shizuoka Stadium
Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool A match between Ireland and Scotland at the International Stadium in Yokohama, Japan. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Des Berry

Ireland are looking to make it two wins from two as they take on Japan in their second World Cup pool game. Kick off is at 8.15 and you can follow all the action in our live blog.

Online Editors

