Wayne Barnes has been appointed as the referee for Ireland's opening game of the 2019 World Cup against Scotland.

Ireland to be reunited with familiar face for Scotland clash as World Cup pool referees are revealed

Joe Schmidt's side open their campaign with what should be their toughest pool match, with Gregor Townsend's side the second highest ranked team in the group.

English referee Barnes will take the whistle for the game, with French duo Pascal Gauzere and Alexandre Ruiz named as assistant referees.

For Ireland's second game against hosts Japan, Australia's Angus Gardner is the man in the middle while France's Jerome Garces and England's Matthew Carley are on the touchline.

For the clash with Russia, Garces takes the lead role while Frenchman Mathieu Raynal and New Zealand's Brendon Pickerill are the touch judges.

Australian Nic Berry will referee Ireland's pool finale against Samoa, while France's Romain Poite and Pickerill will be the assistant referees.

Garces will referee the blockbuster clash between New Zealand and South Africa, Poite is in charge of Australia vs Wales while England vs France will be officiated by South African Jaco Peyper.

Online Editors