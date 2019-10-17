IRELAND coach Joe Schmidt has stuck with his tried and trusted men for Saturday's World Cup quarter-final showdown against New Zealand.

Ireland team to face New Zealand: Joe Schmidt goes with tried and trusted for All Blacks clash

The Ireland coach has recalled Rob Kearney, Garry Ringrose and Peter O'Mahony to the team that beat Samoa a week ago, with every member of the starting XV having tasted victory over New Zealand in either 2016 or 2018.

The head coach has resisted the temptation to stick with the in-form Jordan Larmour at full-back, with the experienced Kearney returning after suffering a groin injury in the win over Russia.

Ringrose was rested for the 47-5 win last Saturday, but is restored to the outside centre berth with Robbie Henshaw moving inside to No 12 in place of Bundee Aki who is serving a three-week suspension.

O'Mahony replaces Tadhg Beirne in a back-row that also contains Josh van der Flier and CJ Stander.

Schmidt retains his first choice tight-five, with Cian Healy, Rory Best and Tadhg Furlong in the front-row and Iain Henderson and James Ryan together again in the engine room.

Half-backs Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton will set an Irish record for a partnership as they play together for the 56th time, moving past Peter Stringer and Ronan O'Gara.

Kearney is flanked by Keith Earls and Jacob Stockdale, with Larmour covering the back three off the bench.

Niall Scannell, Dave Kilcoyne and Andrew Porter will be the front-row replacements, while Tadhg Beirne and Rhys Ruddock cover the other forward positions with Luke McGrath and Joey Carbery wear Nos 21 and 22.

Having lost Aki for the remainder of the tournament, Schmidt was dealt another blow when he was forced to replace Sean Cronin with Ulster's Rob Herring yesterday after the Leinsterman suffered an unspecified injury.

Ireland team to face New Zealand: R Kearney; K Earls, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Stockdale; J Sexton, C Murray; C Healy, R Best (capt), T Furlong; I Henderson, James Ryan; Peter O'Mahony, Josh van der Flier, CJ Stander. Reps: N Scannell, D Kilcoyne, A Porter, T Beirne, R Ruddock, Luke McGrath, J Carbery, J Larmour.

New Zealand (to play Ireland on Saturday) - B Barrett; S Reece, J Goodhue, A Lienert-Brown, G Bridge; R Mo'unga, A Smith; J Moody, C Taylor, N Laulala; B Retallick, S Whitelock; A Savea, S Cane, K Read. Reps: D Coles, O Tuungaafsi, A Ta'avao, S Barrett, M Todd, TJ Perenara, SB Williams, J Barrett.

