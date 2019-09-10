Ireland's rugby squad will stick with their plan to fly out to Japan tomorrow despite widespread carnage as a deadly typhoon continues to wreak havoc in the World Cup host nation.

Ireland set to stick to World Cup travel plan despite widespread carnage caused by Japan typhoon

Three people lost their lives as the devastating Typhoon Faxai struck landfall in the Chiba district, which will host the Irish for their opening week of acclimatisation.

An 87-year-old man died in the town of Otaki in Chiba Prefecture after being struck by a tree that fell as he tried to clear storm debris nearby.

England flew into the eye of the storm yesterday and their journey from a chaotic Tokyo airport to their nearby hotel took almost as long as the 11-hour flight from Heathrow.

Australia have decided to delay their arrival but the IRFU have confirmed that they will stick to their original travel schedule unless they are told otherwise.

World Rugby have issued travel guidance and the IRFU will continue to monitor the situation with them, as well as maintaining a close watch on meteorological reports.

Presuming it remains safe enough for Joe Schmidt's side to travel, Keith Earls will definitely be on the plane after getting the all-clear from medics yesterday.

The Munster wing was a late scare after shipping a heavy knock to his quad during Saturday's win against Wales.

Meanwhile, England's squad waited for almost six hours before taking their transit to their Tokyo hotel to then fly on to the coastal resort of Miyazaki later today.

The problems started when the 31-man squad were kept on board their flight for an hour after landing because of a lack of buses to take them to the terminal due to traffic congestion caused by the storm.

The transport eventually arrived at 8pm, more than six hours after the squad had landed.

Damaged scaffolding is seen at the construction site of a parking garage at Haneda Airport following the passage of Typhoon Faxai in Tokyo, Japan. The powerful typhoon hit the Kanto region early Monday morning causing blackouts and transport disruption in the metropolitan area. Photo: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

