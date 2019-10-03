Ireland secure vital bonus point win over Russia - but another poor display raises more questions

No doubt about the result in Kobe, but Ireland head for Fukuoka with yet more questions about their World Cup credentials.

Once again, they started well. Once again, they lost their way but this time the opposition couldn’t make it count.

The bonus point leaves them in control of their own destiny in this pool, but they appear to be destined for yet another quarter-final exit unless they can find a spark from somewhere.

Less than two weeks after their dominant display against Scotland, they look a team short of confidence. Despite being well-ahead of the lowest ranked team in the tournament who lost two players to the sin-bin, they made error after error and completely lost their way. Andrew Conway's try got them the fifth point, but it had been a struggle.

With the roof closed, this venue has hosted a three error-strewn matches and this was no different. It wasn’t as hot as it had been for England v USA or Scotland v Samoa, but the ball was greasy and Ireland couldn’t adapt.

They had a quick turnaround from their defeat to Japan, but this was the easiest game of the pool and they made such hard work of it.

They lost Jordi Murphy and Rob Kearney to injury, Joey Carbery didn’t feature after hurting his ankle in the warm-up and Johnny Sexton was withdrawn at half-time and was seen with an ice pack on his thigh.

Schmidt’s men made a storming start and went in front within two minutes with a familiar Joe Schmidt special play.

We’ve seen it many times before, most memorably when Rob Kearney scored against England in 2014 and this time it was the recently arrived Jordi Murphy who stepped in seamlessly and delivered the try-scoring pass to the full-back as Russia bought what Luke McGrath was selling, and couldn’t stop Kearney from scoring his third try in three Tests.

Jean Kleyn began his first World Cup match with a dominant hit on in Andrei Pilivalov, but followed it up with a woeful moment as he handed possession back to the Russians following a Peter O’Mahony dispossession.

The Munster man then went offside, allowing Russia some field position and, when Kearney and Andrew Conway got their wires crossed, Ireland looked under pressure.

They were let off the hook with Evgeny Matveev’s throw drifting offline, before the scrum earned a penalty to ease the pressure.

Within seconds, they were scoring their second try as Luke McGrath’s box-kicks brought them up the field and, when Bogdan Fedotko knocked on, Johnny Sexton stabbed the ball through for O’Mahony to score his second Ireland try.

Sexton converted as Russian centre Kirill Golosnitskiy received lengthy treatment after crashing into the post. He was stretchered off.

Ireland looked to keep the pressure on, but Keith Earls couldn’t quite take Sexton’s quickly-taken penalty.

Still, they camped in the half but Tadhg Beirne was held up short of the line and then the Irish maul was penalised for an offside.

Referee Jerome Garces got on Sexton’s bad side when he called a forward pass that appeared to put Conway over, but the French official was playing advantage and sent Fedotko to the sin-bin.

Ireland secured their third try within a minute, going to the corner and taking the Russians on in the tight before Rhys Ruddock powered through two defenders with help from John Ryan.

Sexton converted and Ireland took a 21-0 lead in at the break.

He departed at half-time, with Jack Carty coming on and the Athlone native’s first act was to knock a high ball on.

Bundee Aki did the same after Garry Ringrose made a fine break but couldn’t find Kilcoyne on his shoulder, before O’Mahony and Kilcoyne were punished for collapsing a scrum.

Russia went down the touchline, but Ireland’s pack turned the ball back over at the maul.

The men in green were getting bogged down, however, and lost Kearney to an injury.

Then, they caught a break as Andrey Ostrikov thundered, shoulder-first into John Ryan’s head and received a yellow card. It could have easily been a different colour.

Carty kicked for position, the maul marched forward but Ramil Gaisin forced Earls into a knock-on.

Tagir Gadzhiev won a turnover after a Carty carry, but Gaisan missed a lengthy penalty as the disquiet in the large Irish contingent in the stands grew.

Finally, the bonus point try materialised after 23 turgid minutes of the second-half. Carty’s chip sat up beautifully for Earls and he did well to find Conway who wouldn’t be stopped.

Carty converted, but things barely improved. CJ Stander broke through but sought contact with support either side, before being stopped short. Sean Cronin and Beirne went close, but Iain Henderson knocked on over the line.

They did manage a fine fifth try with four minutes remaining, with Carty tapping a penalty close to his line and moving the ball quickly to Jordan Larmour who raced up the left and played a neat one-two with Earls before putting Ringrose away.

Carty converted and Ringrose spurned another try chance as Ireland were left to settle for 35 points.

IRELAND - - R Kearney (J Larmour 50); A Conway, G Ringrose, B Aki, K Earls; J Sexton (J Carty h-t), L McGrath; D Kilcoyne (A Porter 58), N Scannell (S Cronin 58), John Ryan (T Furlong 58); T Beirne, J Kleyn (I Henderson 61); R Ruddock, P O’Mahony, J Murphy (CJ Stander 28).

RUSSIA – V Artemyev (capt); G Davydov, I Galinovskiy, K Golosnitskiy (K Golosnitskiy 14), D Simlikevich (R Khodin 71); R Gaisin, D Perov; A Polivalov, E Matveev (S Selskii 71), K Gotovtsev (V Podrezov 68); A Garbuzov (A Ostrikov 51), B Fedotko; A Sychev, T Gadzhiev, V Gresev.

Ref: J Garces (France)

