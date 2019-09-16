Ireland are confident Robbie Henshaw will play a part at this Rugby World Cup.

Ireland scarce on details with Robbie Henshaw set to miss World Cup opener - but will remain in Japan

Scrum coach Greg Feek gave an upbeat assessment of the centre’s hamstring injury at the team’s base at Chiba this morning and he will remain with the squad for the foreseeable future.

Henshaw damaged the muscle in the team’s first training session in Japan on Sunday and is out of Ireland’s tournament opener against Scotland on Sunday.

He underwent scans in Chiba yesterday and Feek was "reasonably positive" about the prognosis without giving details on the extent of the issue.

"Robbie’s looking a lot better this week, we’re just back from training and still sorting things out but it’s reasonably positive in terms of what we saw," he said at a press conference in Chiba this morning.

"Day by day, week by week things can improve so we’re just taking it like that.

"From here on in, we’ll see how it goes over the next few days and then re-assess.

"As you know our collective has always been something we pride ourselves on, we back everyone and we’ve spent a lot of time in pre-season.

"I know what game he’ll be targeting, it’s still early days. We still have hopes for next week.

"It’s very, very unlikely he’ll play this week. You can read between the lines a bit.

"We’ll go day by day, there will be another update next week."

Ireland’s other injury worry is Keith Earls who remains a doubt for Sunday’s clash in Yokohama.

"Keith is chipping away, he’s working hard. He’s his own man, he’s working hard and he’s going good. They’ll look at that (his return to training) this afternoon."

As for Joey Carbery, Feek said the out-half took a full part in training at the Ichihara Suporeku Park in Ichihara overnight.

"Joey was running around today, he trained and I’m happy for him," he said.

"I think he’s living on the whole you’re only as good as your last game! If he can do that he’ll be good."

Online Editors