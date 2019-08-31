Sport Rugby World Cup 2019

Saturday 31 August 2019

Ireland player ratings: Bundee Aki and Dave Kilcoyne the pick of the bunch in victory over Wales

James Davies of Wales is tackled by Bundee Aki of Ireland

Des Berry

Here is how the Irish players rates in today's World Cup warm-up victory over Wales.

15. WILL ADDISON: The utility back's blemishes came from three turnovers conceded. There was safety-first when necessary and a footballers' instinct in knowing when to have a go – 7.

14. ANDREW CONWAY: The all-action wing was sound in collecting restarts, hunted the ball relentlessly and fizzing over the ground, never better than when setting up Stockdale's first - 8.  

13. CHRIS FARRELL: The biggest centre stopped Lane dead in his tracks in one of few eye-catching moments. He spilled the ball badly when Ireland were hot on attack - 6.

12. BUNDEE AKI: The centre can benefit from not always looking for the big hit. Given the freedom of Cardiff to run riot, rewarded for his support lines off Kilcoyne - 9. 

11. JACOB STOCKDALE: The cliché ‘the right place in the right time' was created for the ace finisher. Supreme opportunism in attack can be a weakness in defence. Replaced at half-time – 8.    

10. JACK CARTY: The break and inside ball leading to Stockdale's first try are what he's all about. There is high risk-reward to his decisions which also resulted in three turnovers – 7.  

9. KIERAN MARMION: It would have been tempting to try too much. He stuck to the basics with a passable service and buzzed about, stooping for a brave turnover – 6.  

1. DAVE KILCOYNE: There were simply too many positive impacts to be recounted in just 44 minutes. Took a follow-me approach in attack and defence. Man of the Match – 9.  

2. NIALL SCANNELL: The man most similar to Best in the tight was eased in with percentage calls at the lineout. A super scoop and slip ball reflected his commitment to the scraps - 7. 

3. JOHN RYAN: The commitment to stay true to traditional virtues as the anchorman meant the scrum was rock solid on his side, crunching out a penalty there on half-time - 7.  

4. IAIN HENDERSON: The removal of the lone responsibility to call the lineout allowed the lock to do what he does best, leading the way on the tackle count - 7.

5. JAMES RYAN: The first standout action was a terrific tackle on Steff Evans followed by driving Elias and Beard backwards. Came to the rescue  more than once - 7. 

6. TADHG BEIRNE: The Kildare man promised to stick to the system and did just that by filling the short side rather than going for gold at the ruck – 7.  

7. PETER O'MAHONY: The change of position was a challenge which the captain entered into with typical zeal. Willingly led the line of defence and poached a turnover - 7.  

8. JACK CONAN: The number eight was over-eager for an offside decision and was mostly limited to work in defence in what was a quiet enough first hit out - 6.  

COACH.

JOE SCHMIDT: The impressive media appearances during the week spread an air of authority that the players took onto the pitch to dominate before the changes had to be made – 7.   

Online Editors

