Ireland player ratings: Bundee Aki and Dave Kilcoyne the pick of the bunch in victory over Wales

15. WILL ADDISON: The utility back's blemishes came from three turnovers conceded. There was safety-first when necessary and a footballers' instinct in knowing when to have a go – 7.

14. ANDREW CONWAY: The all-action wing was sound in collecting restarts, hunted the ball relentlessly and fizzing over the ground, never better than when setting up Stockdale's first - 8.

13. CHRIS FARRELL: The biggest centre stopped Lane dead in his tracks in one of few eye-catching moments. He spilled the ball badly when Ireland were hot on attack - 6.

12. BUNDEE AKI: The centre can benefit from not always looking for the big hit. Given the freedom of Cardiff to run riot, rewarded for his support lines off Kilcoyne - 9.

11. JACOB STOCKDALE: The cliché ‘the right place in the right time' was created for the ace finisher. Supreme opportunism in attack can be a weakness in defence. Replaced at half-time – 8.

10. JACK CARTY: The break and inside ball leading to Stockdale's first try are what he's all about. There is high risk-reward to his decisions which also resulted in three turnovers – 7.

9. KIERAN MARMION: It would have been tempting to try too much. He stuck to the basics with a passable service and buzzed about, stooping for a brave turnover – 6.

1. DAVE KILCOYNE: There were simply too many positive impacts to be recounted in just 44 minutes. Took a follow-me approach in attack and defence. Man of the Match – 9.

2. NIALL SCANNELL: The man most similar to Best in the tight was eased in with percentage calls at the lineout. A super scoop and slip ball reflected his commitment to the scraps - 7.

3. JOHN RYAN: The commitment to stay true to traditional virtues as the anchorman meant the scrum was rock solid on his side, crunching out a penalty there on half-time - 7.

4. IAIN HENDERSON: The removal of the lone responsibility to call the lineout allowed the lock to do what he does best, leading the way on the tackle count - 7.

5. JAMES RYAN: The first standout action was a terrific tackle on Steff Evans followed by driving Elias and Beard backwards. Came to the rescue more than once - 7.

6. TADHG BEIRNE: The Kildare man promised to stick to the system and did just that by filling the short side rather than going for gold at the ruck – 7.

7. PETER O'MAHONY: The change of position was a challenge which the captain entered into with typical zeal. Willingly led the line of defence and poached a turnover - 7.

8. JACK CONAN: The number eight was over-eager for an offside decision and was mostly limited to work in defence in what was a quiet enough first hit out - 6.

JOE SCHMIDT: The impressive media appearances during the week spread an air of authority that the players took onto the pitch to dominate before the changes had to be made – 7.

