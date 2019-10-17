Sport Rugby World Cup 2019

Ireland opt against appealing Bundee Aki's three-game ban

Bundee Aki. Photo: Sportsfile
Cian Tracey in Tokyo

Ireland have confirmed that they will not appeal the three-game ban handed down to Bundee Aki for his red card against Samoa last week.

It means that Aki will now miss the remainder of Ireland's World Cup campaign regardless of how far they go in the tournament.

The centre will remain with the squad in Japan as he is free to train despite being suspended from on-field activities.

Since the punishment was issued, Ireland have been mulling over whether or not to appeal the three-game ban, but in the end, they have decided against it.

"The Ireland Management will not appeal the sanction handed down to Bundee,” an official statement read.

“We are disappointed with the outcome and believe that Bundee’s time will be best served helping prepare the squad for its remaining RWC19 fixtures.”

Aki's absence means that Leinster pair Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose will be reunited in Ireland's midfield for Saturday's quarter-final against New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Ireland have also confirmed that Sean Cronin's World Cup is over and he will be returning home.

The hooker “aggravated a pre-existing neck muscle complaint” in training earlier this week and has been replaced by Rob Herring.

The eight times capped Ulster player has linked up with the squad in Tokyo.

