Ireland forced to cancel open training session at the eleventh hour

Ireland have been forced to abandon plans to host an open training session at their Kobe base tomorrow due to a lack of support from local organising committee, Japan Rugby 2019.

Instead, they will welcome a group of local school children to the end of their training session to fulfil the community-engagement element of their time in Japan.

This is the second time they've been forced to change their plans to welcome locals to their sessions, with their first attempt to engage open their doors ruined by the weather in Chiba before their win over Scotland.

Efforts to arrange the session did not receive the requisite resources to manage the crowd from the local organisers and thus had to scale things back.

Joe Schmidt's men suffered a surprise defeat to Japan last Saturday and will hold their first training session since behind closed doors tomorrow before the coach names his team to face Russia at 7am Irish time.

During the session, they will take on local professional side the Kobe Kobelco Steelers, who include two-time World Cup winner Dan Carter on their roster, in a live session in front of local fans.Ireland trained against Harlequins in Surrey at the same stage of the last World Cup in 2015.

Although Carter is injured and won't be involved in the session, Schmidt will hope that a change of pace breathes some life into his players as they look to bounce back.

Japan Rugby 2019 were contacted for comment but had not responded at the time of writing.

Online Editors