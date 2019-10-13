Ireland fly in legal counsel to Japan to represent Bundee Aki

The centre received a red card in his side's 47-5 win over Samoa yesterday and is facing into a suspension.

Derek Hegarty, a partner at law firm William Fry who played for Terenure College and Leinster, will arrive in Japan today to assist in the disciplinary hearing which is expected to take place on Monday.

Aki will be called before a three person committee to learn his fate after referee Nic Berry found him to have connected to the head of out-half Ulupano Seuteni 30 minutes into the match and sent him from the field.

He will learn his fate at that hearing, but will have 48 hours to consider an appeal after receiving the full written decision.

Coach Andy Farrell was reluctant to comment on the incident at this morning's press briefing in Fukuoka, but he did express his sympathy with Aki.

"I feel sorry for everyone who gets a red card. I don't know anyone playing the game now in world rugby that means to do anything that warrants a red card," he said.

"I know where you're trying to go on this but I'll keep my powder dry until after the process on this one.

"We haven't had the referee's report yet, so it's very hard to comment. We believe that in the next 36 hours, there will be a hearing so we'll see how that goes. We'll wait for the report.

"It's tough isn't it? It's tough the reaction stuff. It's very tough to judge. You can slow everything down and everyone has a comment, 'Oh, what if this happened? What if that happened?'

"But I'd like to think there's a bit of feel in and around the whole situation."

Earlier in the tournament, United States' Irish born flanker John Quill received a three-match ban for his red card against England, while Samoa players Ray Lee-Lo and Motu Matu'u and Australia's Reece Hodge all received the same sanction for high shots despite not being sent from the field. Argentina's Thomas Lavannini received a four-game ban for a similar offence against England.

Meanwhile, Ireland are awaiting the result of tonight's clash between Japan and Scotland before learning whether they will face New Zealand next Saturday or South Africa next Sunday in a quarter-final.

"They're tough opponents, that's for sure," Farrell said.

"We've been scouting the games over the World Cup so far and it more than confirms what our opponents are going to be about in the next round – top-class opponents really.

"It will be difficult to get into that semi-final but I suppose that's what quarter-finals should be.

"It's just wait and see isn't it, see what way the match goes tonight if it goes ahead. I haven't heard anything confirmed yet or not.

"The most important thing is to recover, try to catch up on some sleep tonight and take it in.

"Whatever way it happens, as a front five forward you know the challenge either team is going to lay down to you next weekend."

Ireland will move from Fukuoka to Tokyo tomorrow afternoon.

