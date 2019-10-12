Sport Rugby World Cup 2019

Saturday 12 October 2019

Ireland 47 Samoa 5: Joe Schmidt's men safely through to last eight - As it happened

Ireland players celebrate their side's first try, scored by Rory Best
Ireland players celebrate their side's first try, scored by Rory Best
Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt, left, with Josh Van der Flier
Fans outside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Des Berry

 

International Rugby Newsletter

Rugby insights and commentary from our renowned journalists like Neil Francis, Will Slattery, Alan Quinlan & Cian Tracey.

Online Editors

Related Content

The Left Wing - Can Ireland pick themselves up again and what has Joe Schmidt learned from 2015?

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport