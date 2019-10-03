Sport Rugby World Cup 2019

Thursday 3 October 2019

Ireland 35-0 Russia: Schmidt's side get the job done but bigger challenges remain

Ireland's full back Rob Kearney (L) scores a try as he is tackled by Russia's wing Denis Simplikevich
Ireland's full back Rob Kearney (L) scores a try as he is tackled by Russia's wing Denis Simplikevich
Head coach Joe Schmidt, 2nd from right, speaks to players, from left, Rob Kearney, Jonathan Sexton, Jordi Murphy and Rhys Ruddock during Ireland Rugby captain's run at the Kobe Misaki Stadium in Kobe, Japan. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Des Berry

Ireland take on Russia in their third Pool A clash of the Rugby World Cup, with today's game in Kobe kicking off at 11.15am. You can follow all the action in our live blog.

 

International Rugby Newsletter

Rugby insights and commentary from our renowned journalists like Neil Francis, Will Slattery, Alan Quinlan & Cian Tracey.

Online Editors

Related Content

The Left Wing: Where Ireland went wrong, humidity issues and Michael Cheika impressions

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport