Saturday 19 October 2019

Ireland 14 New Zealand 46: As it happened - Disaster for Schmidt's side as All Blacks run riot

Ireland captain Rory Best and team-mate Jonathan Sexton look on late in the game
New Zealand's Aaron Smith celebrates scoring his side's first try during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Quarter Final match at Tokyo Stadium. Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Des Berry

It's D-Day as Ireland take on New Zealand in the last eight of the Rugby World Cup.

 

Online Editors

