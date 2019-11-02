With the William Webb Ellis Cup in front of him and South Africa's first black captain sitting alongside him, World Cup winning coach Rassie Erasmus delivered a powerful message about what it means to his Springbok team to succeed in Japan.

With the William Webb Ellis Cup in front of him and South Africa's first black captain sitting alongside him, World Cup winning coach Rassie Erasmus delivered a powerful message about what it means to his Springbok team to succeed in Japan.

'In South Africa pressure is not having a job, it is having a close relative murdered. Rugby should create hope'

Erasmus left Munster two years ago this month to take over as director of rugby in his native land and quickly assumed control of the national team when Allister Coetzee left his role after an uninspiring tenure.

In a short space of time, the former flanker rebuilt the team into a side capable of winning the Rugby Championship this summer.

On the back of that, they came to the World Cup as one of the favourites to win the trophy but their opening weekend defeat to New Zealand set them back.

The loss was disappointing, but it helped the coach and his players gain perspective and embrace their challenge in a different way.

"It was my first World Cup as a coach, certainly expectations were (high). I think the first All Blacks game was a great test run in terms of us handling pressure.

"We were terrible that week, we were tense in talking about things and it was a terrible build up and that taught us how to handle the quarter-final and semi, final and so on.

"Overall, we started talking about what pressure is.

International Rugby Newsletter

"In South Africa it (pressure) is not having a job. Pressure is having a close relative who is murdered.

"In South Africa there is a lot of problems that create pressure. Rugby should not be something that creates pressure, rugby should create hope.

"We started talking about rugby being a privilege, not a burden.

"Hope is not talking about hope. It's not saying you've got hope, tweeting a beautiful tweet. Things like that.

"Hope is when you play well and people watch the game on a Saturday and have a nice braai (barbecue) going.

"They have a nice barbecue, watch the game and feel good afterwards no matter of political or religious difference. For those 80 minutes, you agree when you usually disagree.

"We started believing in that and saying that is not our responsibility, that is our privilege to try and fix those things.

"The moment you see it that way it becomes a hell of a privilege and that was the way we tackled the whole World Cup campaign"

Kolisi’s journey from a township on the Eastern Cape to lifting the trophy has been one of the stories of the World Cup and Erasmus spoke glowingly of his captain’s rise.

"We had a good chat yesterday when we did the jersey presentation for the 50th test match," he said.

"It is easy to talk about going through hard times and struggling to get opportunities but it is tough when there are days when you didn’t have food or couldn’t go to school or didn’t have shoes to wear.

"When you sit down and think about it, there was a stage when Siya didn’t have food to eat and, yes, that is the captain and he led South Africa to hold this Cup and that is what Siya is."

Kolisi said Erasmus had helped the players realise what was important in their careers, to shift their attention from their social media activities to their playing careers.

"I think the first meeting we had was in Johannesburg and it was just straightforward and he told us exactly what we were doing as players. A lot of us getting quite a lot of money and doing all the things off the field full steam, trying to inspire people, but we didn't make rugby the main thing.

"He told us straight that it has to change. The shift has to come. Rugby is more important and the Springboks are more important than our personal goals. Because there are so many people who spent their last salary to come and watch us play, and they want to see us give our best on and off the field, and that was the change of mindset.

"We started working hard and we stopped doing so much social media just to make sure that we put heart and soul on and off the field. I think the most important thing that he brought in was honesty. He was always honest with all of us. And he told no-one else, just us as a team.

"It was really amazing because you always knew where you stood, and we knew where the other stood. So it was really special and we are really grateful that it did work this way because it was tough at the beginning.

"We have so many rugby players in South Africa that we can move form Union to Union but now all we wanted to do was work hard and do everything you can , and that’s what we did."





Online Editors