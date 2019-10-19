Impressive England hammer Australia to set up semi-final against Ireland or New Zealand

England stormed into the World Cup semi-finals as two tries from Jonny May underpinned a record-equalling 40-16 victory over Australia at Oita Stadium.

England stormed into the World Cup semi-finals as two tries from Jonny May underpinned a record-equalling 40-16 victory over Australia at Oita Stadium.

May celebrated his 50th cap by touching down twice in the first half but a seventh successive win against the Wallabies was truly founded on a ferocious defence led by man of the match Tom Curry.

Four years ago it was Australia who dumped England out of their own World Cup at the group stage, but their revenge for that humiliation was crushing.

Owen Farrell revelled in his return at fly-half in place of George Ford, with his pass to Kyle Sinckler for the third try showing his class as ringmaster in a return to form for England's captain.

From the kicking tee he was immaculate as four penalties and four conversions made up a 20-point haul.

And in further vindication of Eddie Jones' decision to drop Ford in favour of a more muscular midfield, it was Slade's cunning interception and astute grubber that presented May with his second try.

Captain Owen Farrell praised his side's defensive prowess.

Farrell revelled in his return at fly-half in place of George Ford by scoring half of England's points as Eddie Jones' men proved too strong for the Wallabies.

International Rugby Newsletter

Jonny May celebrated his 50th cap by touching down twice in the first half before England weathered a Wallabies fightback after the break to set up a semi-final showndown against either Ireland or defending champions New Zealand.

"Our boys did well in defence and then managed to get some field position off the back off it. When we do that, we know we can be dangerous," Farrell said on ITV1.

"We did what's needed. We had the lead, Australia were throwing everything at us, and we wanted to play the game at our own pace. Thankfully we did that."

England coach Jones also feels hailed the togetherness of the squad to respond to Australia's pressure.

"They obviously came back in the second half through an error with us, and then we had to find ourselves," said Jones, who was delighted with the way England responded to the Marika Koroibete try that brought the Wallabies back within one point.

"It was one of those 'bring it on' moments, where you decide whether to stick at it or you go individual. We stuck it out and I thought it was brilliant."

Jones believes there is more to come from his side.

"We are so excited for that semi-final. We can go there and challenge whoever we play against, and see where we can go with this team," he said.

"We haven't been at our best yet, and that is the challenge, how we can get to our best."

PA Media