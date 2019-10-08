'I'm fully back now' - Fit-again Joey Carbery sounds battle cry ahead of Ireland's clash with Samoa

Joey Carbery's World Cup has not gone according to plan as he has been hampered by a niggling ankle injury, but the out-half insists that he is now fully over the problem and is ready to play a part in Ireland's final pool clash against Samoa on Saturday.

Carbery picked up the injury against Italy back in early August and has not been right since.

He missed the opening World Cup win over Scotland and while he made his return in the defeat to Japan the following week, he never looked fully up to speed.

Last week, Carbery was a late withdrawal from the match-day squad against Russia as he suffered a setback with his ankle, but having been given a few extra days to recover, he is adamant that he is now over the issue.

"I'm good, I had a little bit of a setback last week which was frustrating," Carbery explained.

"But I'm feeling really good this week, it was nothing major last week, so I'm in a good spot.

"It (ankle) just took a bang, nothing more than that. It just made the joint all sticky, there was nothing serious at all it just needed a couple of days to settle down.

"It was obviously annoying to miss out on game time but thankfully it was nothing serious.

"I suppose with the timing of the injury just before we left, and the nature of it as well, it was always going to be a bit of a frustration, but to be honest I was lucky enough to even be considered and that I did enough to get on the plane.

"So it's been pretty good to be honest, I'm happy to be here.

"It has been quite a frustrating year with injuries. But I'm fully back now and feel back to myself as I was.

"That's a huge confidence boost for me and I suppose I can just get back out there and do what I've been doing."

On the back of his impressive debut season with Munster, Carbery looked primed to make a big impact in Japan, only for injury to wreak havoc with his plans.

Joe Schmidt and the coaching staff showed huge faith in him after he picked up the ankle problem, and now he wants to repay them.

"Yeah definitely, they showed a lot of faith in me and I'm very grateful for it," Carbery admitted.

"So I want to repay that faith now. I want to go out and do the job and show them that they weren't wrong. That's definitely in the back of my mind.

"I think things were falling into place (before injury), I was getting a lot of game time and was getting into the swing of things.

"The injuries were frustrating, but it just shows that with game time and consistency playing at 10 I can get a lot better.

"Hopefully now touch wood I stay injury-free and can push on from there."

