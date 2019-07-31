'I'd love to see him play with Johnny' - Shane Horgan calls on Ireland to spring selection surprise at World Cup

The Corkman has been in international exile since confirming his decision to join Racing 92 in 2017. His last cap came against Japan in June of that year.

Schmidt has not picked an overseas-based player since Johnny Sexton returned to Leinster from the Paris club.

Horgan believes the 29-year-old back-three star, who scored 16 tries for the French club last season, would be a valuable addition to the squad if he was considered.

"It would be so nice to see Zeebs," he said. "You talk about playing with a smile on your face and having an energy you know is going to make a difference. Palpably he has an energy you can't help but like.

"A squad is more than the make-up of the individuals as well, it needs the glue to bind you, he is one of those guys. He is not just that, he is a savage player, really, really good, he is playing very well and I think it is a shame he is not in the camp, certainly."

Horgan also believes Schmidt should find a way of getting Joey Carbery into his starting backline alongside Sexton.

"I'd like to see him play some 12," he said. "He wants the ball, he plays it flat. It's another kicking option. I'd like to see him play. I would love to see him play with Johnny.

"I know it's not like-for-like but you look at Johnny and Owen Farrell when they played together against the All Blacks, that was something special. We've forgotten how good that partnership was, the damage it did and how slick it was against an All Black team that couldn't handle it.

"I know Joey isn't Owen Farrell but I'd like to see what it looks like.

"If it was me, I'd like to see a proper second receiver as well. I don't think that's going to happen. But I think we're a bigger threat, whether it be a traditional second receiver at '12', or that we have a proper outlet down the short side with a full-back as a first receiver there.

"We've become too 'Johnny-centric'. And if you look at when he goes down, all we're doing is waiting for him to get back up again, as opposed to exploiting an opportunity that could be there."

Irish Independent