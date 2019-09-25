Rassie Erasmus took great interest in Ireland's win over Scotland last weekend and the South Africa boss was impressed by what he saw.

'I was very impressed with Ireland' - Erasmus keeping close eye on Ireland ahead of potential last eight clash

Ireland are on course to meet the Springboks in the quarter-final, should results go as expected, but Erasmus has warned that Joe Schmidt's side face a tough task against Japan on Saturday,

South Africa found out the hard way just how dangerous the Brave Blossoms can be when they stunned the Boks at the last World Cup.

Since Erasmus has come on board however, the former Munster director of rugby has steadied the ship.

The Springboks are playing catch up after being beaten by New Zealand last Saturday, but they are expected to cruise through the remainder of their pool, including against Namibia this weekend.

Like Erasmus is doing with Ireland, Schmidt will be keeping a close eye on South Africa's progress.

"I was very impressed with Ireland," Erasmus said.

"Apart from New Zealand, I think Ireland were the only other team that put a full 80 minutes of constructive, well planned, decisive, clinical rugby.

"They were physical and played really good tactical rugby – the same as New Zealand.

"I think that shows in the world rankings. Everybody is blasting the world rankings but those are the two teams who I think have been really consistent in the last two years.

"Yes, they will be a really tough opponent and it looks like we will have to play them.

"But then again, I want to mention that they still have to get passed Japan, which I think is slippery. And we still have to get passed Italy and also two other very energetic opponents.”

Erasmus had no qualms about being beaten by the All Blacks but he admitted that his side would have to change their ways if they are to be successful in Japan.

"They thoroughly deserved to beat us," he added.

~"But I still thought we created opportunities which we could’ve scored a few tries. Some was just individual brilliance by Cheslin Kolbe, the other one was Willie (Le Roux) with just the last pass. We must now try and get those opportunities into points.

"They certainly threw some new things at us, which was actually more our game-plan that they threw at us – kicking game, they kicked seven times more than.

"They passed more than us, but we ran more than them, and they certainly played a little more conservatively.

"But when they got the opportunity, they were so clinical and pounced, and that is what you have to admire about them. That is where Steve (Hansen) is just a really good coach.

"If we manage to get through the pool stages and face them again, I think it’s things that we can manage to overcome, with the personnel and style that we play.

"But I fully take on board that there are some things we have to change if we want to win this World Cup."

Online Editors