'I wanted to have my own life' - Jerry Sexton on carving his own rugby career far away from his big brother's shadow

He will watch the teams run out, 14,000km away from the action, as Johnny Sexton looks to propel Ireland to World Cup heights that have been out of reach up to now.

The 26-year-old on the couch will be kicking every kick, making every tackle, willing the ball between the posts and trying to decode New Zealand’s lineouts from his South African vantage point.

He doesn’t like to watch games like this in front of big crowds. He gets too nervous, remembering times when things didn’t go so well. It’s not easy sitting in the Aviva Stadium as people call your brother an embarrassment and a disgrace.

“And that was from Ireland fans… the criticism can be hard to take. That’s the side that people don’t see. It’s not easy when it’s family,” Jerry Sexton, the younger brother of Johnny, says.

Jerry left Dublin as a 20-year-old in 2013 after a contract at Leinster didn’t materialise, wanting to create his own rugby identity away from the bubble where everyone knew him as the main man’s little brother.

He wanted to build something for himself, embarking on a journey that took him to France, England, the Channel Islands and now South Africa; and from the Espoirs (U-22 French competition) to the Premiership, to the Championship and to the PRO14.

He will watch his older brother as he tries to make Irish rugby history in Japan, proud as anyone, but happy to be doing his own thing in his own way.

International Rugby Newsletter

“If I stayed in Dublin, I never would have experienced anything else,” Sexton says. “Some of my friends have never left Dublin, they have lived there for their whole life. I love Dublin but for me, with Johnny, everyone got to know who you were and it was something that I didn’t really like.

“I wanted to have my own life. I wanted be in places where you could be who you want to be and it wasn’t always like, ‘Oh that’s his brother’.

“I never really enjoyed that. I take great pride in what he has done on a rugby pitch but I wanted to have my own life and without always being in his shadow.

“When I was in Jersey, people didn’t know who my brother was. They would ask what he worked as and when you said he played in Ireland, they’d ask if that was professional rugby as well. In these places, it was a great relief from it.”

Jerry Sexton in action for Leinster U20 in 2012. Picture credit: Barry Cregg / SPORTSFILE

Jersey is where it all came together for him. He met his partner there, made some great friends and became a seasoned pro, making 53 appearances in two seasons for the English Championship side.

A five-year contract offer was on the table – three as a player and then two as the forwards coach – before the unexpected South Africa opportunity popped up on his radar.

Being a second-row in South Africa is a bit like being a quarterback in America; Highveld game-plans live or die on engine room production.

The season kicked off with two early clashes against visiting Irish teams, and although the Kings came out on the losing side against Munster and Ulster, Sexton relished the experience, especially being given the opportunity to call the lineouts. “We only lost two or three from about 30 lineouts so that is good going,” he notes.

One date Sexton was preparing to circle on the fixture list from the moment he signed was the battle with Leinster, albeit after just four PRO14 away games outside of Ireland in the last four seasons, the likelihood of Johnny Sexton being spotted in Port Elizabeth is on par with a Loch Ness monster sighting.

That prospect is even more remote now, given the familial event that the league clash is up against on March 27.

“It’s actually my sister’s wedding on the same day we play Leinster,” Sexton explains.

“It’s the weekend after the Six Nations, the one weekend she thought the whole family would have the weekend off... and then the fixtures came out and it happened to be the day of the Leinster match!”

This PRO14-twist on Sophie’s Choice is a another speed bump in a rugby journey that hasn’t been straightforward for any of the three Sexton brothers.

Even Johnny slogged away in his early days as Felipe Contepomi’s back-up, making his big breakthrough at 23 years old in a European Cup semi-final against Munster having played AIL rugby earlier that same season.

Mark Sexton at Ireland's captain's run ahead of the World Cup quarter-final. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Mark, the middle brother, is a coach on the rise with St Mary’s College and Leinster U-19, but suffered a terrible leg injury as a promising schoolboy talent. In a nice moment ahead of the All Blacks clash, he joined Johnny at his final training session at Tokyo Stadium.

And Jerry’s seven-season, six-club stint at Auch, Mont-de-Marsan, Exeter Chiefs, London Irish, Jersey and the Southern Kings wouldn’t be for everyone either.

All three are obsessed with the game, albeit it manifests itself in different ways, and Jerry credits some advice from his dad Jerry senior with giving him the perspective needed to set off on his adventure.

“We are a very competitive family,” he says. “Me and Mark are very competitive, in a good way. I don’t get as worked up as Johnny, I’m quite laid-back… unless you catch me on a bad day!

“My dad is an accountant and he would always say, ‘You can be an accountant when you are 35’.

“He played rugby, and my uncle [Willie Sexton] was capped for Ireland, and they said to us, ‘When it’s gone, it’s gone’.

“When I knew I wasn’t getting signed by Leinster I thought, what would be so bad about going to France for a year, learning the language, getting a new experience, and if it doesn’t work out, at least I can say I tried.”

Try he did, and Sexton now finds himself in one of the more unique situations in professional rugby.

In a squad of 31, he is the outlier, the only overseas player. Team-mate Christian Ambadiang was born in Cameroon but has lived in South Africa since he was eight, so Sexton is again doing what he has always done: adapting to a new environment, making new friends and most importantly, enjoying the experience.

“I think some people think I’m quite odd, but when I left Dublin I said that I’m only going to play rugby for ten years until I’m about 30 and I’m just going to enjoy it,” he says.

“I never got too caught up in where I was going to go, I was just going to meet new people and make new friends and enjoy different cultures.

“Johnny was 23 when he came on against Munster. Before that he was a bit-part player for Leinster.

“He wasn’t sure what he was going to do, he nearly signed for Harlequins with Conor O’Shea. He took his opportunity when he got it. For me, I’ve just enjoyed everywhere I’ve been along the way, meeting new people.

“Some people might not have put themselves in a position to do that, but I did.”

Online Editors