Hundreds more fans to join Green Army for 'potentially historic' game against All Blacks

Hundreds more rugby fans are expected to jet off to Japan this week to see Ireland play the All Blacks on Saturday.

The highly anticipated game is proving a major draw for fans who are snapping up flights and even trying to swap tickets with Japanese supporters to get to the match.

Ireland will face Pool B winners New Zealand at the Tokyo Stadium and fans are already on their way to the Far East for the game.

A spokesman for Emirates said the airline had "brought about 3,000 supporters from Ireland to the Rugby World Cup to date.

"The airline has lots of groups booked for this week, so there's hundreds heading out over the coming days with an additional surge expected in bookings following Ireland's confirmed qualification."

Ben Armstrong, community rugby officer for Leinster Rugby South-East, said: "It's going to be a huge match and the All Blacks are definitely the team to beat.

"If Ireland can do that, this is going to be a really historic occasion, so understandably fans want to be there if they can.

"It's going to be a huge match. I can't wait to watch it but I'll be doing that at home with the family."

Mr Armstrong said he had heard that fans had been trying to "swap" with Japanese ticket-holders in order to make it to the game.

"Ireland have proved so many times what they're capable of but if they do it this time, this really will be about making history," Mr Armstrong said.

A spokesman for the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport said: "Minister Shane Ross was delighted Ireland qualified for the quarter finals at the Rugby World Cup and like everyone else is relishing the prospect of Ireland taking on the All Blacks next Saturday. He is hopeful they can rekindle their great form of last year when they defeated New Zealand in Dublin and also won the Grand Slam. They have nothing to fear in a winner-takes-all game. He is planning to travel out to Saturday's showdown."

Thousands of fans are already in Japan and some had returned home but the additional support by the green army now set to travel will be a boost for the Ireland squad.

