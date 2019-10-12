Here is how the Ireland players rated in big win over Samoa

15. JORDAN LARMOUR: Schmidt's trust is intact. The outside break and one-handed offload made a try for Sexton and Murray's razor-sharp pass made one for the full-back. Always looked dangerous one-on-one, beating an incredible twelve defenders – 8.

14. KEITH EARLS: The fetch of one of Murray's high balls was a first-half highlight against a rash pass that caused a turnover from the centre position. Those fizzing feet were a factor, just not often enough – 6.

13. ROBBIE HENSHAW: At last, the missing piece in the midfield was restored. It didn't go as well as expected. The rusty lines of running and mediocre handling were a real disappointment. Improved as the game wore on. Lasted 62 minutes – 5.

12. BUNDEE AKI: The physicality which is the trademark of his game worked against the centre. The red card for the high hit on Seuteni was correct by the letter of the law - 4.

11. JACOB STOCKDALE: It was one of those games for the left wing. The ball just didn't come his way with any discernible room for manoeuvre, acting as a decoy for Sexton's second try, doing his best work in defence – 5.

10. JONATHAN SEXTON: The theory that Ireland are a different proposition with their general on the battlefield was confirmed. The two tries and confident kicking were what the situation needed. Played just 50 minutes - 8.

9. CONOR MURRAY: There was on temptation to force the game, the scrum-half sniping just once. He lofted balls for others to contest and posted a sizzling pass across three Samoans for Larmour's try – 6.

1. CIAN HEALY: The loose-head averaged out at one metre-per-carry for his nine attempts to pierce the gain line. These days, those explosive carries through bodies are not as regular as they once were - 6.

2. RORY BEST: The captain's fitness is never in doubt, often leading the charge from restarts and chasing lost causes. The lineout was a strength against limited set-piece opposition. Replaced on 50 minutes - 7.

3. TADHG FURLONG: The tight-head could have had a hat-trick, making the line three times, returning one try together with a number of big moments. The scrum never moved an inch. Replaced on 44 minutes - 8.

4. IAIN HENDERSON: The lineout caller concentrated on the mundane work of nailing down the basics, even passing the ball five times from 13 touches. There has to be a big game in the lock – 5.

5. JAMES RYAN: Ireland's 80-minute man played just 56. The tackle and carry statistics were not up to his gold standard. He took a more central role at the lineout, stealing a beauty in defence - 6.

6. TADHG BEIRNE: The flanker made a case to unseat Peter O'Mahony for his heavy workload. There were 15 carries, good hands at the lineout and an offload which stuck in just under an hour - 8.

7. JOSH VAN DER FLIER: The natural openside is most effective without the ball, hammering in the line speed for a team-leading 10 tackles. The ability to nab carriers behind the gain line can be a source of momentum – 7.

8. CJ STANDER: The number eight's life would be made far easier by working some footwork into his game. Despite being ferociously double-tackled, he crunched out 29 metres from 22 carries in a gruelling shift – 7.

REPLACEMENTS.

The front row of ANDREW PORTER (44 mins), NIALL SCANNELL (50) and DAVE KILCOYNE (56) added real impetus at the scrum; JEAN KLEYN (56) looked after the ruck and the set-piece; PETER O'MAHONY (59) took over at the lineout and poached a penalty; In the backs, JOEY CARBERY (50) looked at ease; LUKE McGRATH (52) stuck to the basics; ANDREW CONWAY (61) took his chance for the sixth try.

COACH: JOE SCHMIDT: Ireland rarely looked in difficulty from a basic game plan that was just too structured, organised, efficient and disciplined, despite Aki's red card, in moving through to the quarter-final - 7.

Online Editors