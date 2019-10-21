'He could write his own contract anywhere in the world. If Joe wanted to be involved, the All Blacks would have him'

The man who kicked the winning points in the 2011 final is working as an analyst on New Zealand television and he believes that there will be a place in the All Black hierarchy for the soon-to-be former Ireland coach, who returns from Japan with his players on Tuesday.

After Saturday’s comprehensive result in Tokyo, the odds are now in favour of assistant coach Ian Foster being promoted to the All Black top job when Steve Hansen takes his leave.

Unlike Ireland, however, the world champions will wait until the result of the tournament unfolds before naming a successor to their coach.

Donald believes a home will be found for Schmidt if he changes his mind on his initial decision to finish coaching after the World Cup.

Before the tournament, Schmidt stated he and his family plan to remain in Ireland for the foreseeable future, but he is unlikely to be short on offers if he chooses to return to coaching.

"He'll get any job he'd want I think, I don't think Joe Schmidt will be judged on Saturday night," Donald said.

"Obviously, it's not the way he wanted to end but he could write his own contract anywhere in the world I think.

International Rugby Newsletter

"If he wanted to be involved with the All Blacks, they'd have him involved for sure.

"He's highly thought of in New Zealand.

"I'm not saying he'd be head coach of the All Blacks, but if he wanted to be involved he would be.

"I'm not the CEO, but his record is amazing. What he's done for Ireland...."

Although he conceded Ireland were not at the races at the weekend, Donald says New Zealand’s performance cannot be underrated.

"The All Blacks were very, very good," he said.

"You can’t think of anything they didn’t do well. They were as good as they’ve been. Although they were very good against South Africa too to be honest. They just carried it on.

"And yeah, Ireland were not at their best. They looked like when they did have the ball they ran into each other’s holes and stuff like that. There were mistakes which you wouldn’t usually associate with them. Guys in the wrong spaces. It just didn’t seem to be there.

"I just think they weren’t at their best. The game-plan thing I think is overstated. Like, South Africa for example aren’t going to change their game-plan. But they are comfortable in what they do.

"I just think Ireland didn’t get their game going. A lot of the kicking was 5-10 metres too far, which all of a sudden allowed the All Blacks back three to do what they want, as opposed to catching a ball from Conor Murray and getting tackled at the same time.

"They just weren’t at their best. I don’t think it’s a case of the game evolving and them not adjusting. I think it’s a case of Ireland not doing what they usually do so well."

Online Editors