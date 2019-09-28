There was no bow to the crowd by the Irish this week, and the team displayed a different kind of humility as they traipsed back into the stand.

Gareth Morgan in Shizuoka: 'There was no bow to the crowd by the Irish this week'

Long after the Irish had departed, red and white flags fluttered, and camera flashes exploded around the fringes of Ecopa Stadium.

Japanese rugby has torched the form book and burnt the bookies for the second time in successive world cups.

The brave blossoms confirmed their position as a rugby force today - and trampled swathes of shamrock in their wake.

Molly Malone was on the stadium playlist but in the land of sushi, Japan gave Ireland a lesson in freshness, speed and style. Fast and flashy won out - as for all but 10 minutes of the first half, Ireland were made to look pedestrian.

There was always a sense of the special about today: from the sold-out Shinkansen bullet train from Tokyo this morning, to the spine-tingling anthem.

Every name on the Japanese team sheet from 15 Yamanaka to 23 Lemeki was cheered to the stadium rafters and into the mountainside beyond.

The place was packed, passionate and loud - and it wasn’t the Irish fans making the most noise.

Small patches of green sprung up amongst the cherry blossom but the numbers were 20-1 against.

It may have been odds on for an Irish win, but the locals were not going to take it lying down. The anthem made the hairs stand up as much as any Amhrán na bhFiann, Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau or Marseillaise.

Niamh Lalor (CORR) from Blackrock in Co Dublin summed it up as “Just a cauldron of noise and colour. From the moment the teams left the pitch from the warm up it was obviously going to be something special”.

Hearts were in mouths as the home team tore into Ireland, rousing screams from an increasingly fired-up crowd. Respectful silences? We’ll have none of that today.

But a try and penalty were both squandered by Japan as Ireland desperately sought to navigate a calm port amidst the typhoon.

Irish song was soon ringing out in response, and a first penalty secured, but Ireland seemed determined to match Japan for the harem-scarem stuff, and turned down a shot at goal.

Joe Clancy from Dunboyne reckoned we had Japan worried at first - but soon realised the locals were wresting control from the visitors. “We don’t seem to have a Plan B,” he mourned.

Japan were literally climbing into the men in green, realising perhaps that this game could be their rugby Everest. But soon it was Keith Earls climbing higher to deliver an Irish lead.

Rising sun flags quivered along with our nerves as Japan kicked through in search of their first try - but van der Flier lived up to his name in swooping on the bouncing ball.

Ireland were leading at halftime but it felt as finely balanced as an antique samurai sword. Several times the blossoms threatened to slice through. It felt like being on a knife edge. And things were about to get a whole lot more painful.

We couldn’t understand too many of the chants - but the decibel levels said it all. After an hour Japan had two thirds of the possession, played most of the rugby and made most of the noise. When their try finally came it seemed inevitable and Ecopa Stadium rocked.

Shaken, Ireland surged back but the green tide was repelled. Every tackle and every penalty roared on by the home support, as loud as a winning score.

Then it was Japan’s turn to come in waves. The green-clad support stood as one behind the posts, roaring out a defiant ‘Fields of Athenry’ as if to hold back the tide. It was futile.

Diarmuid Ryan, originally from Limerick but living in Australia, realised that the supposed “ichiban” or ‘number one’ had been toppled. “Ruthless defence... their win was well deserved,” he said.

Long after Ireland booted the ball out in frustration, and the green jerseys departed the stands, the sky suddenly lit up above Ecopa Stadium.

Golden confetti fell like rain as fireworks exploded in a display almost as stunning as we had witnessed on the pitch. It was the sort of no-expense spares stuff normally reserved for World Cup finals.

Turns out that Japan had been well prepared to win, all along.

There could be many more fireworks to come.

Meanwhile Ireland need a rocket - and they need it in time for Russia.

