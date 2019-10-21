Four 1/10s and five 2/10s - Ruaidhri O'Connor rates the Irish players and Joe Schmidt after World Cup disaster

Rob Kearney - 2

After injury ruled him out against Samoa, he was nowhere near his best and overran a couple of high kicks when trying to get into the match.

Keith Earls - 1

Anonymous on the night and far from influential at this World Cup. Like England, the All Blacks targeted him defensively and got lots of joy.

Garry Ringrose - 4

Threw himself into the contest physically and was one of those trying to make things happen until the very end. Even then, he was outplayed.

Robbie Henshaw - 2

Kept in the squad with this match in mind but all that work to get fit was in vain because he was so far off the pace of things.

Jacob Stockdale - 2

Marked absent, his poor World Cup descended into a shocker in Tokyo. Nobody embodies the drop from 2018 more.

Johnny Sexton - 1

Has fallen so far from his World Player of the Year high, there was no lack of effort but the precision wasn’t there. The end is nigh.

Conor Murray - 1

Aaron Smith proved which one of these No 9s is the world’s best and right now Murray is nowhere near his high-water mark.

Cian Healy - 2

Has not looked anywhere near his best since damaging his ankle in Twickenham. Scrummaged well, but no impact around the park.

Rory Best - 3

The captain missed a chance to play in Earls early on and went missing for Smith’s try, but there was no doubting his effort on his final outing.

Tadhg Furlong - 2

Another who couldn’t come close to what we know he can produce, Furlong was made to look ordinary.

Iain Henderson - 1

Ireland needed one of his dominant displays, but he got nowhere near it and was largely anonymous as Retallick and Whitelock dominated.

James Ryan - 3

No faulting his effort, but this was a reality check for a young man with real prospects of being a world-class lock. This is the level he must aspire to.

Peter O'Mahony - 4

Brainless moment before half-time shouldn’t detract from the fact the Munster skipper was one of the few who carried the fight to New Zealand.

Josh van der Flier - 3

Being a tackle machine doesn’t cut it at this level; van der Flier is a very good provincial player but Ireland badly miss Dan Leavy.

CJ Stander - 3

As ever, his numbers are impressive but so many of the carries were straight at opponents. His one-dimensional approach sums up Ireland.

Bench impact - 5

Jordan Larmour came on three times in this World Cup and each time he brought the team to life. Like Luke Fitzgerald four years ago, he was the form back but the coach went for the experience. Joey Carbery played well, while the forwards added some energy but it was all too late.

Joe Schmidt - 1

Lauded on the good days, he must bear the brunt of criticism for this failure. No coach has ever had better conditions to succeed and Schmidt blew it.

Online Editors