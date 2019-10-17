Ewan MacKenna: 'There is no room left for nearly-men, for heroic losses... It's time to put up or shut up'

I was told about the incredible acting. The powerful storyline. The stunning cinematography. And to top it all off there was that scene with boys becoming men as they stood on desks.

None of it worked.

Rightly or wrongly, all I could see and couldn't see past was a bunch of spoilt and pandered-to prep-school kids reeking of privilege, and playing at having problems when they didn't so much as know the true meaning of that word.

Harsh? Perhaps. But to each their own.

When imagining elite rugby in Ireland, or at least the seeds that we sow, the fictional Welton Academy always came to mind.

Dead Poet's Society

This suspicion was confirmed a number of years back when the documentary 'Only in God' followed Belvedere through the 2008 Leinster Schools Cup to their triumph.

It began with Ryan Tubridy talking about the frenzy it involved, comparing its meaning to an Oscar statuette for an actor, mentioning these "teenage heroes and idols", and going on to say that players "aren't of our kind".

From there, the curtain was drawn back and it was so fascinating and so insightful that it demanded close viewing. Although probably not for the reasons those behind it intended.

Some memories.

A jersey being shunted onto a 13-year-old in front of camera, as the child is told to say he cares about the big match despite not knowing what day it falls on...

The headmaster screaming from the school steps, "Be there. You don't have an excuse. Be there"...

Belvedere College line out in front of fans before their Leinster Schools Senior Cup final against St Mary's College at the RDS, Dublin back in March 2008. Photo: Caroline Quinn/Sportsfile

A Che Guevara flag with the words 'Cup rugby, we revolutionized it' scrawled across it...

The coach at an assembly bastardising Martin Luther King's 'I-have-a-dream' speech...

Ollie Campbell reading Tony O'Reilly from this paper when he penned that "the Leinster Senior Schools Cup final day is one of 'the' blue riband annual sporting events, that not only takes place in Ireland but that takes place in the world"...

Two players noting without so much as flinching that "you're not aware of how much of a symbol you are walking around the school, as you're just trying to get on with your job"...

The team sitting on stage in front of a crowd reaching out to touch them while singing...

O'Connell Bridge closing so students could hoist players aloft and carry them back over the Liffey...

As if one of those American fraternities filled up with a brain-washed ra-ra clan, it was worrying and occasionally terrifying. There is however a point to this regarding the massive and exciting weekend ahead.

If this is our rugby factory, look at how we place players on a pedestal so early for so little.

That's neither healthy nor progressive, although it does have some obvious long-term ramifications.

Way up there, the air is thin.

* * *

If this seems a broken record, remember that it's not us in control of the music.

Of the team that will start against New Zealand on Saturday morning, the majority emerged from such a culture.

Cian Healy came directly from the very halls and attitude in the documentary, but that same pressure and sensationalism spreads out across this landscape.

Heroes since their teens, today that status is based on who they are, not what they've done. Winners before they've truly won when it matters most.

So much of this comes from a part of Ireland that's highly presumptuous, and this is adhered to locally and accepted without challenge. The problem is that doesn't work out in the big, bad world.

Cian Healy during an Ireland Rugby press conference in the Hilton Tokyo Bay Hotel in Urayasu, Chiba, Japan. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Look at the horror over a not-fit-for purpose World Cup bid being rightly rejected. Look at the anger when not everyone gets behind this team and won't accept the talk having failed to see the walk.

Best of all, look at our World Cup record, for this is the fourth premier event in the last five editions we've been soundly assured that we'd a golden generation going in order to smash barriers.

Yet in a sport usually played to a high level by nine countries - and right now perhaps played by nine-and-a-half - we still haven't made it past the ultimate eight.

What must Mayo think when they get jibes for being constant bridesmaids?

Time and again, where there's been failure in Rugby World Cups there's only been justification.

Brian O'Driscoll in Auckland celebrating the team delivering and Ronan O'Gara reduced to tears in 2011 would have been moving if that wasn't a pool game; Ian Madigan in 2015 overwrought by victory would have seemed fitting if it was a knock-out match.

We are back here again though. Staring down the barrel. Thinking up early excuses. This is our real rugby culture.

In terms of the fawning, it's actually not even an Irishman at all that best demonstrates the issue. Joe Schmidt for years has been told by us that he's the very best coach in the game. So common is this idea that it passes by largely without questioning.

Rivals: Joe Schmidt, head coach of Ireland (left), with Warren Gatland, head coach of Wales. Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images

It's based mostly on the three Six Nations, the triple crown and the grand slam he brought to us, but that's a whole lot less than Warren Gatland won with arguably a poorer selection over in Wales. On top of that, the latter has been to a World Cup semi-final, the most basic foundation of achievement.

This is where it's at and where we tend to go missing. The Six Nations is exciting and brings joy and pride, but at only one juncture in rugby do the best all plan and peak together in what's the real measure of greatness.

The top teams all show up in the best shape with the highest expectations, but while we massaged ours egos in advance, it's interesting that since this tournament began we've spent the majority of the days winding our necks back in.

It's as if the old Munster adage of stand up and fight has been left behind in Limerick.

There's a theory out there that this is only fans and the media, and that players are immune from the hype and hysteria.

But even that bubble has burst. Iain Henderson said after one of the more embarrassing results in Irish history - albeit one that often got a pass because, instead of proper criticism, we pretended Japan are suddenly something special in this sphere - that the team hadn't actually prepared properly for it.

They showed up for a World Cup match against the hosts and weren't ready? Think about that for a moment.

Can you imagine Jim Gavin losing to Sligo and coming out with that? Can you imagine Brian Cody losing to Meath and coming out with that?

Mick McCarthy has gotten it in recent days for saying a draw away to Georgia was good.

Beauden Barrett of New Zealand walks out alongside Jonathan Sexton of Ireland, left, prior to the Guinness Series International match between Ireland and New Zealand at Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Therefore it's unforgivable, but in our rugby culture it's quickly forgiven. Is it any wonder we are soft and buckle when it gets hard?

That hasn't been put in the negative column with Schmidt nor has it been used to properly critique players we are quick to talk about as world-class.

Perhaps they are this, but this is the moment to show us and not tell us. It may be New Zealand, but a year ago we were happy to proclaim being at their level so now is the time to back it up and face them down.

After all, we were quite happy to release DVDs and go on chat shows after beating the same group twice in the last two years, and there was no contextualising those victories then.

Anyone who mentioned that the All Blacks had been on the beer in Chicago in 2017 or that they were an injured, end-of-season, touring party, who had come via Japan and London to Lansdowne Road for an away-day that mattered less to them was silenced in an instant.

Where are all the big claims this week?

What we are left with is a group that will have to choose between this nation's greatest ever victory on a rugby field versus more of the same underachievement.

That may seem harsh with the world champions across from them, but they've backed themselves into this corner.

Having been drawn into arguably the easiest pool the competition has ever known, and certainly Ireland has ever known, doing what was expected would have seen a clear path to success.

Joe Schmidt, second from right, speaks to players, from left, Rob Kearney, Jonathan Sexton, Jordi Murphy and Rhys Ruddock during Ireland Rugby captain's run at the Kobe Misaki Stadium in Kobe, Japan. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

They've complicated that, thus another final-eight exit would be solely on them.

There's an idea that Schmidt has some secret plan to unfurl, although you can't help get the feeling this is back to living in the Irish rugby world rather than the real world, for if there was something special surely it would have been used to avoid defeat nearly a month ago.

Besides, after all the talk of depth, intensity and gameplans, he's shacked up here with ageing and out-of-form players in key positions and a reluctance to change it up in any serious way.

Maybe he does know best though.

Maybe history will be rewritten and he and they will prove us nay-sayers wrong.

Maybe they can all row back against the reasons many feel they are undeserving of high praise.

Maybe they can together dredge up their finest of days and create easily their greatest.

They say every problem is an opportunity in disguise. And there's one good way to shut up doubters, and it's a lot more convincing than merely ridiculing those doubts.

But what we do know is there is no room left for nearly-men, for heroic losses, for hard-luck stories, for tears on the pitch, for homecomings celebrating failure, for oh-captain-my captain. This is elite sport, not Belvedere College.

You perform and you are then judged on your results.

We've had four years of noise since the last tragic episode, as if a lad dragging pots and pans along a cobbled street. We're gone deaf listening to the clank and the never-ending clatter.

Finally it's time to put up or shut up.

Online Editors