Ewan MacKenna: 'All Blacks are world's best - but they have benefited from and exploited one of rugby's biggest issues'

Fiji, Samoa and Tonga have long gone home from this World Cup with only a win apiece - the first after a humiliating loss to Uruguay, the other two without so much as qualifying automatically for the next edition - but their prints remain all over the competition.

Last weekend there were five Tongan-born players and a Samoan in a Japan squad praised for growing the game there, and four Fijians, two Tongans and a Papua New Guinean in the Australia squad. This weekend is the same. On Saturday, England will have a player born in Fiji and another in Samoa, while New Zealand will feature two Tongans, a Samoan and yet another Fijian.

It's not just now, but always, as there has forever been a connection and a link. Sitiveni Sivivatu, Sione Lauaki, Rodney So'oialo, Joe Rokocoko, Joeli Vidiri, John Schuster, Jerry Collins, Malakai Fekitoa, Mils Muliaina, Olo Brown, Jerome Kaino, Waisake Naholo... On and on it goes.

A few years back, Luteru Laulala, Nathaniel Apa and Henry Stowers, who had played for Samoa at the U-20 World Cup, came back for another go, this time representing the Baby Blacks.

Poaching is the wrong word as it's more complex than that. This isn't so much like robbing a bank, but like that grey area around some questionable off-shore accounts.

Look at England, where Manu Tuilagi was a teen before leaving Samoa, and Nathan Hughes missed out on the World Cup, having quit Fiji while saying, "I count this as home now. England is where I've played for more than three years and I'm comfortable in saying this is home".

Look at Australia, where it ranges from Samu Kerevi leaving Fiji at four, Tevita Kuridrani leaving Fiji at 16, all the way up to Tongan-born and educated Taniela Tupou.

Meanwhile, with New Zealand, Nepo Laulala left home before his teens, Ofa Tu'ungafasi left during them, Sevu Reece only left at 17, while Shannon Frizell was an under-20 Tongan soccer player.

"The first time the All Blacks went back to Samoa in 2015, people were saying, 'isn't it great they can finally go home and play'," laughs Seilala Mapusua, who was born there, moved to New Zealand in his youth, but went on to represent his country of birth 26 times. He is also a founding member of the Pacific Players' Association and admits it's a curious case that can never be put into black-and-white terms.

"On one hand, 100%, people think 'why isn't this us out there winning?'" he notes.

"It is disheartening seeing Pacific Islanders playing for other countries but we've got to take pride in knowing our own can play for the best out there. The ones who, say, go on a scholarship, you can't really begrudge the kid because there aren't that many opportunities in terms of lifestyle on the islands. If you're not in education or don't have a trade, they are usually working on the plantation for the rest of their lives. So the kids playing for their adopted nation, I've to take my hat off but where I stand, they are still representing Samoa. They aren't playing for us, but for me they are representing us."

It's an admirable and selfless trait to cheer on your own as they do well for others, but it's also a tad depressing. Nothing new maybe, and not always based on rugby migration, but it undermines much of a sporting sphere that already lacks a depth of countries. World Rugby should never have let it get to the stage where nationhood and allegiance are treated as a business decision, and those who don't choose wisely will suffer financially.

"There is that side where kids get an opportunity that doesn't exist on the islands," says Daniel Leo, who was New Zealand-born but who played for Samoa all his adult life.

"But my problem really lies with what happens after. They play for their adopted country but there's no pathway for them to come back. Nowhere in that system respects or reflects the investment of the families of those Pacific nations into the children. Everyone says a player probably wouldn't have been that player but for the New Zealand system he's come through, but that's only part of it.

"What makes our players so fantastic is not just a natural skill but a mentality that's fostered in our communities. For thousands of years you showed up on uninhabited islands and relied on your community and had to play your part for survival. That's a mentality that makes us champion rugby players too and it's ours."

It's a side you never hear, with other claims made loudest by those benefiting from this.

As an example, the narrative has become about it working both ways, with Samoa becoming increasingly reliant on the children of those who left for New Zealand and Australia. It is the sound economic model of the rich man saying he'll give you a fiver if you hand over a ten.

"It's been happening for three decades," says Inoke Afeaki who spent a dozen years with Tonga at the very highest level.

"They'd go abroad with our country and because of their raw ability to play the game, they were encouraged to stay and play for a club and raise a family. The offspring is what we are seeing now and there's probably a bigger wave at the next World Cup of the descendants of sporting migration.

"It's a good thing in many respects as there isn't a lot of money here and it does help build our tiny economy. The sad part is because we are such a tiny population, we are constantly losing our best people. There is a critical number, a critical stock of talent, and we might soon go over that number.

"We are being hunted by agents, taking the best we've left. I'm not happy with that, because there's a lot of agents that cannot be trusted and we need to put some systems in place to make sure the welfare of our people is a priority. Again that's an area we can do better on our end and World Rugby need to support that, but playing for a country is like playing for a professional team and that's how we see it. You are paid for it and playing for your adopted country is more a job than a passion of playing for something you believe in."

Still, we get that win-win line when, in a sporting sense, some are getting gains far greater than others. To find out who, listen for those who say we talk about this problem too much. For instance, it's well known, New Zealand school scouts are at Fijian finals with scholarships, turning the highest quality into future All Blacks without them even knowing as much.

"There is frustration but there's a mentality on the islands that we reserve our best for other nations as there's a feeling that you will be better off going to play for someone else," continues Leo. "Rugby is more than a game for us, it's a livelihood and most people see it that way, a ticket to bettering their families. You aren't playing for a jersey or where your heart is, you are doing something for your family and that's at the centre of our culture.

"How do you start keeping your best at home? That's complicated, but it's quite interesting seeing some of the comments coming out of the New Zealand camp over the last few weeks saying more needs to be done by World Rugby. Well actually, for me everyone needs to ask what they can do first. How many times have the All Blacks been to the islands? It's a bit rich the way they're talking and carrying on at present."

This is the problem.

Despite enough blame for everyone, everyone is more interested in passing that blame on.

It leaves a vicious spiral.

It's likely we know how this will end, but that doesn't mean we shouldn't try and to halt it.

This trend won't likely be stopped but it can be stemmed; the system will never be perfect, but that doesn't mean it cannot be a whole letter better for all of rugby.

It's not so long since we got a glimpse into how the top table think. When they came up with their since rejected plans for a global league, they left out the Pacific Islands. It was obvious why, as Tongans in Japanese jerseys and Samoans in United States jerseys are far more valuable. Whatever about the rest, there's the market size and share to consider.

"Where I get concerned," Mapasua explains, "is the players who get a handful of test caps and are no longer eligible to play for their country of birth or heritage. The like of Frank Halai, playing one test for All Blacks and could no longer play for Tonga. It's time to have a look at those rules and make adjustments for the betterment of the global game.

"If a player from the islands is free to go and earn a living and make a life in a different country and still come back and play, knowing their future isn't in jeopardy, I think you'd see a lot more choose that option. But it's their livelihoods at risk. That's more the professional contracts in Europe. I look at players that could have been at the World Cup. Guys like Melani Nanai and Michael Fatialofa, also players in France had to make a choice between livelihoods or going to the World Cup."

Leo tells a story of being in Tonga this year, and how he was told they lose 4,000 young men between 18 and 30 each year who go to New Zealand to pick fruit. He notes that the problem then becomes relying on more first and second-generation players, yet that will end as the granny rule won't cover extra generations. Then it's New Zealand that get all the benefit.

"I've got no confidence the right people are around the table at World Rugby discussing these issues," he says. "It cannot just be about the business end and money in the bank."

