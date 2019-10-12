'Even our best may not be enough against the All Blacks' says Joe Schmidt

Ireland are waiting on the result of Japan v Samoa to learn who they will play in the last eight next week, but it looks increasingly likely that the hosts will top the pool and send the head coach on a collision course with his native land.

Schmidt has faced the All Blacks four times in his tenure, winning twice, and he has huge respect for their capacity to let rip.

Add in the fact that they have been given the weekend off because their match against Italy was cancelled due to Typhoon Hagibis and he is concerned about what his side will face in Tokyo.

"I feel that you’ve got to be at your very, very best to have a chance and the All Blacks are a sort of team that you could play at your best and still not quite get the result.

"Because they weren’t number one in the world for ten years and they’re not back-to-back World Cup winners for no reason," he said after his side’s 47-5 win over Samoa in Fukuoka.

"They’re that because of the personnel they have, because of the culture they have and the performance they manage to put together on a very regular basis.

"So for us it would be, to a degree, a mountain to climb but I think after tonight the lads got their boots on, and they’ve got a few crampons, and they’ve taken a little bit of an asset.

"Obviously the whole thing gets steeper next week but if it is the All Blacks, then we’ll look to scale those heights."

The coach did concede that his side are in far better set for the quarter-final than they were four years ago, with 31 fit players coming into the week – albeit with Bundee Aki likely to be suspended after his red card.

"We've certainly got more bodies available and that's a positive for starters," he said.

"There's a bit more uncertainty this time than last time. Once we played France, we knew were playing Argentina. There was more certainty about what we could do to prepare for that.

"It's a bit awkward because we have to wait for that final game of the pool and find out then who we might be playing.

"We've got a better body count, I would say that we have 31 fit players as far as I know.

"If we lose one of those through any consequence of the judiciary, I do feel that Robbie was back today and played very well and we've got Chris and Garry so we have some cover there.

"So, if we do lose Bundee... last time losing your captain (Paul O'Connell), losing your talismanic lineout loose forward like Seán O'Brien, your director of operations in Johnny Sexton and Peter O'Mahony a leader in the lineout - plus Jared Payne.

"It was a kind of concertina effect for us. This time, hopefully, we've got through unscathed and we can give it our best shot."

Ireland's Bundee Aki leaves the field after receiving a red card during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool A match at Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium.

The All Blacks and South Africa might have had their feet up this weekend, but Ireland did manage to boost their flagging confidence levels with a dominant performance against the Samoans.

"It’s one of those conundrums really," Schmidt said of the extra game versus the weekend’s rest.

"You want to get some rhythm and possibly on the back of us not playing for nine days it’s probably important to play whereas I do think some of the other teams have had shorter turnarounds and therefore they’re probably delighted.

"It’s enough work that we got through and hopefully it will stand to us. It was a lot of work, the forwards particularly really muscled up well and had to work really hard.

"That’s a little bit attritional but it’s something they enjoy doing anyway. Well they do at the time anyway, probably in the morning, they feel he effects of it.

"So, for us, it would be really important to recover well and it probably just squeeze up our preparation, whereas either of the opponents that we’ll have, they’ll watch tomorrow’s evening’s game, see the result, know who’re they’re playing but in the meantime they’ll be ready to hit the ground running.

"We might need a another day or so to recover."

Ireland are set to remain in Fukuoka for an extra day, before travelling to Tokyo on Monday.

