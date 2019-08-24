Sport Rugby World Cup 2019

Saturday 24 August 2019

England v Ireland: Joe Schmidt's men struggling at Twickenham as England dominate first half

  • World Cup places are up for grabs before Joe Schmidt pares his squad back
  • The Ireland boss has named a strong side with Ross Byrne prefered to Jack Carty at out-half
  • Ireland out for revenge after 32-20 Six Nations defeat in February  
Jordan Lamour of Ireland scores a try during the Quilter International match between England and Ireland at Twickenham Stadium on August 24, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Ross Byrne during the Ireland Rugby captain's run at Twickenham Stadium in London, England. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Tony Considine

Ireland face England at Twickenham this afternoon with kick-off at 3pm

Online Editors

