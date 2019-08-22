England return to Ford/Farrell axis as Eddie Jones names formidable team to face Ireland

George Ford and Owen Farrell will pair up from the start for the first time in 14 months when England host Ireland at Twickenham on Saturday.

Ford continues at fly-half with captain Farrell starting at inside centre and lining up alongside Manu Tuilagi in midfield.

Former age-group international pairing Ford and Farrell last started a Test at 10 and 12 when England lost 23-12 to South Africa in Bloemfontein on June 16, 2018.

Harlequins prop Joe Marler will make his first Test start since coming out of retirement and winning a place in boss Eddie Jones' 31-man World Cup squad.

Tom Curry, Sam Underhill and Mark Wilson have all been passed fit to take on the Irish following injury scares earlier in the week.

"This weekend we will be looking to gain more game fitness and testing different sorts of game strategies," said Jones.

"We have a specific way of how we want to play and the focus is very much on ourselves."

England team to face Ireland

15. Elliot Daly

14. Joe Cokanasiga

13. Manu Tuilagi

12. Owen Farrell

11. Jonny May

10. George Ford

9. Ben Youngs

1. Joe Marler

2. Jamie George

3. Kyle Sinckler

4. Maro Itoje

5. George Kruis

6. Tom Curry

7. Sam Underhill

8. Billy Vunipola

Replacements

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie

17. Mako Vunipola

18. Dan Cole

19. Courtney Laes

20. Mark Wilson

21. Willi Heinz

22. Piers Francis

23. Jonathan Joseph

