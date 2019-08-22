England return to Ford/Farrell axis as Eddie Jones names formidable team to face Ireland
George Ford and Owen Farrell will pair up from the start for the first time in 14 months when England host Ireland at Twickenham on Saturday.
Ford continues at fly-half with captain Farrell starting at inside centre and lining up alongside Manu Tuilagi in midfield.
Former age-group international pairing Ford and Farrell last started a Test at 10 and 12 when England lost 23-12 to South Africa in Bloemfontein on June 16, 2018.
Harlequins prop Joe Marler will make his first Test start since coming out of retirement and winning a place in boss Eddie Jones' 31-man World Cup squad.
Tom Curry, Sam Underhill and Mark Wilson have all been passed fit to take on the Irish following injury scares earlier in the week.
"This weekend we will be looking to gain more game fitness and testing different sorts of game strategies," said Jones.
"We have a specific way of how we want to play and the focus is very much on ourselves."
England team to face Ireland
15. Elliot Daly
14. Joe Cokanasiga
13. Manu Tuilagi
12. Owen Farrell
11. Jonny May
10. George Ford
9. Ben Youngs
1. Joe Marler
2. Jamie George
3. Kyle Sinckler
4. Maro Itoje
5. George Kruis
6. Tom Curry
7. Sam Underhill
8. Billy Vunipola
Replacements
16. Luke Cowan-Dickie
17. Mako Vunipola
18. Dan Cole
19. Courtney Laes
20. Mark Wilson
21. Willi Heinz
22. Piers Francis
23. Jonathan Joseph
