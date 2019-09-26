Eddie Jones not happy after red-card challenge from Cork flanker John Quill flattens Owen Farrell

Eddie Jones joked that Owen Farrell had lost a piece of his nose after being flattened by an illegal challenge from USA openside John Quill.

Quill, who was born and raised in Cork and previously played for Dolphin RFC, was the first player to be sent off in the 2019 World Cup after he caught Farrell with a shoulder to the jaw that sent the Saracens playmaker crashing to the floor and igniting a brawl.

Once referee Nic Berry had reviewed the incident and issued a red card, the USA had to play the final 10 minutes of their 45-7 defeat with only 14 men.

"I think we're about to barbecue part of his nose - I think someone has found it on the field!" said Jones, who reported a clean bill of health following the game.

"He's missing part of his nose, which is unfortunate, but he's married and has got a child so he's not looking for any young lass in Kobe tonight. He'll be OK."

England were lucky to escape censure themselves after Piers Francis clattered head high into full-back Will Hooley, but an incident that is sure to interest the citing officer was missed by the officials.

"We never discuss that area, we leave it to the judiciary or the citing commissioner or whoever it is and then we'll take what ever is handed out," Jones said.

USA coach Gary Gold endorsed Quill's dismissal but also called for the Francis tackle to be investigated.

"It could not be made any clearer. You are not allowed to make contact with the head and you have to use your arms and he did not do that," Gold said.

"It is what it is. Unfortunately we have to suffer the consequences."

On Francis, Gold said: "If there's contact to the head then it must be reviewed."

After a laboured start to the World Cup against Tonga four days ago, England produced a more accomplished display consisting of seven tries and a dominant set piece.

"We're pleased with where we are. After two games we have 10 points and have conceded one try," Jones said.

"We've had two fantastic experiences in Sapporo and Kobe. We're in a good position. Can we play better? Yes, we know we can, and we'll be ready to play our next game against Argentina.

"We'll have a short break and then focus on Argentina. We understand that they're playing for their lives.

"They're a passionate, proud rugby country so it will be important that we match their passion and play with a fair bit of control and with smarts about the game. They're a difficult team to beat."

The match was played in oppressive humidity that took its toll on handling.

"The conditions were difficult. It was 27 degrees and 80 per cent humidity," Jones said. "You could feel it just by sitting in the grand stand, you had sweat dripping off you.

"The ball was hard to handle and there was maybe a period in the first half when we got seduced by the space and tried to play more of a passing game."

