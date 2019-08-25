Dreadful day at the office as England expose flaws

They have less than a month's worth of training and 160 minutes against Wales to fix the myriad of problems exposed by a powerful, quick England side.

Ireland's Rob Kearney is tackled by, from left, Owen Farrell, George Ford and Sam Underhill of England at Twickenham Stadium in London, England. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ireland made a very poor start and England looked to make them pay for their repeated errors and exploit their lack of match practice by playing at huge pace from the word go. They went ahead through Owen Farrell's boot when Cian Healy was punished for collapsing a scrum. The break appeared to settle Ireland and clever hands from Rob Kearney got the team on the front-foot.

Jean Kleyn brilliantly stole the ball from an English maul, Bundee Aki carried hard and then they moved the ball wide through Ross Byrne and Kearney for Jacob Stockdale. His trade-mark chip evaded his own chase and several others, but it bounced up nicely for Jordan Larmour to score.

Byrne settled his nerves with a superb touch-line conversion but England hit back almost instantly, cashing in on a Kearney knock-on by sucking in Aki and moving the ball wide to Joe Cokanasiga who beat Larmour on the outside to score. The home side's second try came at a cost for Ireland as Conor Murray picked up a head injury as he caught Jonny May's shoulder as the winger stepped inside him.

As the scrum-half received attention, the defence scrambled to no avail as again England found space on the wing for Elliot Daly to saunter over unopposed.

Rory Best of Ireland in action against Ben Youngs of England during the International match between England and Ireland at Twickenham Stadium in London, England. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ireland then nearly forced a poach through Peter O'Mahony, but a knock-on handed England a 5-meter scrum and Manu Tuilagi exploited shocking Irish defending to score.

Cian Healy was then lost to an ankle injury and England went for the jugular before half-time, attacking off their lineout but Josh van der Flier snuffed them out with a brilliant ruck poach and the visitors trailed by 12 points at the break.

Having returned him to the fray for the last two minutes of the half, Murray was withdrawn at the break as the team started the second-half sloppily and another botched lineout led to Maro Itoje stepping through a gap between Jack McGrath and Tadhg Furlong to score.

It was a shocking concession, one out of character with this team. Byrne's first-half composure deserted him, but he was far from alone as green shoulders slumped and English chests puffed themselves out.

Cian Healy is treated for an ankle injury before being forced off the field in Ireland’s record defeat to England at Twickenham yesterday. Photo: David Ramos/Getty

Kearney denied May on the line, but Luke McGrath and Iain Henderson couldn't stop George Kruis crashing over for his side's fifth try.

And the introduction of almost every Ireland replacement couldn't stem the flow as Ireland slumped further. Manu Tuilagi levelled Larmour and within a minute Kyle Sinckler and Sam Underhill combined to put Tom Curry over for a try.

The seventh arrived with 16 minutes to go as Jacob Stockdale knocked on and the defence was marked absent as Cokanasiga got his second and Farrell made it 50.

Aki put a sheen on the scoreline with a fine solo effort with seven minutes remaining, but another malfunctioning lineout handed Luke Cowan-Dickie the easiest try he'll ever score.

Scorers - England: Cokanasiga (2), Daly, Tuilagi, Itoje, Kruis, Curry, Cowan-Dickie tries; Farrell 6 cons, pen; Ford con. Ireland: Larmour, Aki tries; Byrne con, pen.

England: E Daly; J Cokanasiga, M Tuilagi (J Marchant 78), O Farrell (capt) (P Francis 71), J May; G Ford, B Youngs (W Heinz 54); J Marler (M Vunipola 61-79), J George (L Cowan-Dickie ), K Sinckler (D Cole 60); M Itoje, G Kruis; T Curry (C Lawes 58), S Underhill (M Wilson 59), B Vunipola.

Ireland: R Kearney (A Conway 53); J Larmour, G Ringrose, B Aki, J Stockdale; R Byrne (J Carty 55), C Murray (L McGrath 31-38), h-t); C Healy (J McGrath 39), R Best (capt) (S Cronin 54), T Furlong (A Porter 54); I Henderson (T Beirne 61), J Kleyn (D Toner 54); P O'Mahony, J van der Flier, CJ Stander.

Referee: N Owens (Wales).

