David Kelly: 'Whatever happens in Howley investigation, rugby must brace itself to deal with a growing problem'

World Rugby immediately investigated and swiftly concluded that the exchanges were nothing more than curiosity from eager supporters.

In years gone by, players and coaches would have glossed over even the briefest of such chats, even if passing on titbits would have been the last thing on their minds.

But a sport that has remained more immune than others from the ills of match-fixing and illegal betting could not afford to take any chances.

Four years later, that remains the case and, even though nothing has been proved following the emergence of allegations centred upon Welsh attack coach, former captain and Lions legend Rob Howley, rugby cannot afford any complacency.

With controversies surrounding doping, player welfare, the future ownership of the sport, the diluted nature of participating teams, concussion and the problems in Asian rugby, the last thing World Cup organisers needed was a headache such as this.

For a sport often so smugly prepared to declare itself superior to so many of its competitors, it must be remembered that rugby is possessed of no better or worse values than any of its rivals.

And neither can it conceitedly claim to exclude itself from societal ills.

While it may not suffer from the gambling excesses that afflict other sports, rugby union cannot afford to be weak in dealing with an issue that strikes at the very soul of any sport’s integrity.

Howley is to be investigated under World Rugby’s regulation 6, introduced earlier this decade and which spawns a widespread area covering betting and anti-corruption.

The Welsh Rugby Union confirmed in this instance that the investigation will centre around "betting on rugby union."

It is a deeply troubling issue not just for the sport but also the person.

Howley has been a respected figure in the game for nearly 30 years since making his club debut; 59 caps, 22 as captain, and two Lions tours, as well as a famous Heineken Cup-winning try for Wasps, testify to the scrum-half’s greatness as a player.

While with Wasps, he developed a relationship with the former Ireland coach Warren Gatland which lasted until he was swiftly removed from the team’s training base in Japan; having attended an open training session on Monday, he was not present at an official cap-giving ceremony hours later.

Gatland has entrusted Howley to coach the Welsh in his absence when the Kiwi has been on Lions duty before. Two weeks ago, they spent the night after the international against Ireland in the Guinness Storehouse as they plotted their assault on the Rugby World Cup.

Neither man knew then that they would part before a ball was kicked.

Whatever happens in this investigation, rugby must brace itself to deal with a growing problem.

Authorities have recognised that there will be ongoing issues with integrity, even if match-fixing remains a minimal threat, although Sevens Rugby remains a much more high-risk area.

Appearances matter.

Some would deem it a poor example the growing trend to deploy famous rugby players as ambassadors for gambling firms, such as Stephen Ferris and Simon Zebo.

Last month, it was widely trumpeted that the Welsh and Irish would swap ideas on selection, as Gatland confirmed to the BBC.

"Joe (Schmidt) rang me last week to talk about what we were looking at in the squad,” he said. “I said we were going to have a mixed squad. He sort of indicated that they were probably going to do the same thing.”

Such exchanges are utterly harmless in one context but could be construed quite differently in another.

As Howley’s career lies in tatters, his fate is a reminder that rugby needs to make sure it is always doing the right thing.

Online Editors