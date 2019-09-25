Cian Tracey: 'Joey Carbery's move to Munster looks a wise decision now'

The one caveat with that is that some players are exempt from the rule and Johnny Sexton would ordinarily fall into that category.

But these are not normal circumstances and after an ideal start to the World Cup campaign, Ireland now have a bit more wiggle room and can afford to allow their key man to sit this one out.

The same can be said for Peter O'Mahony and Bundee Aki, who despite passing HIA3, should also not be risked for a game that Ireland should have enough quality to win without the influential trio.

It helps then that Joey Carbery has timed his return from an ankle injury to perfection. Jack Carty has been excellent since making his international debut during this year's Six Nations, but Carbery is very much the back-up to Sexton.

Last summer, when Schmidt first came to Carbery about the idea of joining Munster, it was in case this exact situation arose.

Every little decision that Schmidt has made over the last four years has been gearing towards this Word Cup and since confirming that he will walk away following the tournament, he could make whatever calls he liked without worrying about what is coming further down the track.

Ultimately, that responsibility will fall on Andy Farrell who will have to pick up the pieces regardless of what happens over the coming weeks.

Jonathan Sexton. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

International Rugby Newsletter

Carbery's decision to leave Leinster, who had played an essential role in his development, understandably did not go down well in the province.

But that didn't bother Schmidt and the IRFU's performance director David Nucifora, who obviously want what's best for Ireland.

When it comes down to it, whether they like it or not, not even the staunchest Leinster supporter could argue that Carbery's move didn't make sense for the greater good of the national team in Japan.

Sexton was clearly struggling against Scotland as he had to get treatment on his quad, which resulted in him passing on the goal-kicking responsibilities to Conor Murray. Although he did continue to kick the ball from hand, place-kicking involves a different muscle group.

Kicking coach Richie Murphy has full confidence in Joey Carbery. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Despite not training fully yesterday, the early indications are that Sexton will have recovered in plenty of time for a potential quarter-final, but if he is still struggling to kick goals coming into that, then Schmidt will have a big decision to make - especially considering this is an issue that arose during last year's Grand Slam-winning game in Twickenham.

Conor Murray kicked one out of three last weekend, but two of those were tough kicks. Since enduring a nightmare afternoon with the boot in Castres last season, Carbery has been pretty much flawless since.

He has worked very closely with Ireland's kicking coach Richie Murphy, who believes that both Carbery and Carty would have no problem steering the ship this weekend.

"We have utmost faith in our other out-halves," Murphy insisted.

"Jack came on against Scotland and did really well.

"Whichever one of them was called on - if Johnny was out - we would have no problem; they can come in and run the game-plan the way we want them to and be themselves.

"Johnny is a certain type of athlete and a certain type of rugby player that plays the game his way.

"These guys can come in and fit into our group, but still be themselves. That's important. They have to be themselves."

Carbery has very much been himself since joining Munster and as soon as he gets to work with Stephen Larkham one imagines that his game will reach new levels.

But at this moment in time, assuming he shakes off that ankle problem, he is ready to deliver for Ireland.

Carbery ran in the warm-up in Yokohama and didn't appear to show any ill-effects of the knock that threatened to derail his World Cup dream.

The 23-year-old showed flashes of his brilliance for Munster, even though his first season in Limerick was disrupted by an ongoing hamstring injury.

On Ireland's summer tour two years ago, Carbery was in line to be handed extra responsibility in the No 10 shirt until he was ruled out during the opening game against the USA.

Recognised

He has had his fair share of setbacks already, but when fit, Schmidt knows he can rely on him.

"Joey would be our more recognised goal-kicker so he would be next in line (ahead of Murray)," Murphy explained.

"We'd be happy with any of them, but our three 10s are the guys who kick for their provinces more. They're the guys that are probably our front-line goal-kickers."

Ireland do not want to arrive at a quarter-final having to rely on Murray to kick goals in what would likely be a tight contest.

He is very much a 'break glass in case of emergency' option.

In an ideal world, that scenario will not unfold and it definitely shouldn't against Japan this weekend.

Schmidt has spent so much time building his squad depth for this World Cup that risking Sexton for a game that Carbery is more than capable of delivering in should not even be up for debate.

After all, that is exactly why he joined Munster.

Irish Independent