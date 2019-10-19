Cian Tracey: 'Irish players' failure to execute the basics will leave a sour taste for a long time'

This time four years ago, Ireland trailed Argentina 17-0 inside 13 minutes. It took New Zealand 22 minutes to run riot and clock up the same unassailable lead.

It felt like we were reliving that Cardiff nightmare all over again. Nothing was ever supposed to be as bad as that, yet here we were.

Ireland knew that they had to be close to perfect and even at that, it may not have been enough, but they were so far off the pace, it was frightening.

Time and time again, the ball hit the deck as sloppy errors destroyed any semblance of momentum.

It all started with Aaron Smith's first try. Ireland fell asleep around the fringes of a ruck with Rory Best unable to get around quick enough to close the gap. Smith could hardly believe his luck.

It was a remarkably soft try to concede and it's one that all started with Robbie Henshaw knocking-on in midfield.

The All Blacks are ruthless at punishing mistakes and if you give them a sniff, the sense of inevitability is unavoidable.

International Rugby Newsletter

10-0 down, it called for cool heads and for leaders to step up and steady the ship. What followed was a horror show.

A rare chance to earn decent field position was scuppered by Johnny Sexton's failure to find touch with a penalty. The out-half went for the miracle play but Richie Mo'unga read it and did brilliantly to keep the ball in play.

It felt like a huge moment and so it proved because three minutes later, Smith was crossing for his second try.

Not before Tadhg Furlong knocked on from a scrappy Irish lineout, however. It was quickly going from bad to worse.

We wondered if Schmidt would have had special moves planned for the All Blacks and while he probably did, New Zealand were so relentless that Ireland never came close to firing a shot.

Read more here:

It was Steve Hansen who dipped in his play book as the champions showcased everything that they are about with a stunning try off a set-piece.

As soon as Jack Goodhue released Sevu Reece who had darted off his wing, it was only a matter of time before they scored.

It duly arrived courtesy of Smith, who pounced from close range. 17-0 down.

Ireland had to pick themselves up and go again but another knock-on, this time from Keith Earls brought a rare period of sustained pressure to an end. Groundhog day.

Ireland were all over the place and after a breakdown in communication between Sexton and Rob Kearney, the All Blacks smelled blood.

It was difficult to understand what exactly that play was but when the ball went loose, Mo'unga hacked it clear and Beauden Barrett turned on the after-burners.

There is no one better in the world with a ball at his feet like that as Barrett, the coolest man in the stadium, beautifully controlled it and finished expertly. It was brutally efficient.

Trailing 22-0 with eight minutes left in the first half, Ireland needed a score before the break to have any hope of mounting the most unlikely comeback.

Conor Murray became the latest player to inexplicably spill the ball. The camera flashed to Schmidt in the coaches' box. His bemused look said it all.

That his side actually had a great chance to get that crucial score with the clock in the red and still didn't manage to take it, will have infuriated Schmidt.

Nigel Owens finally decided to ping the All Blacks at the breakdown and for a brief moment, it felt like they were on the ropes.

So when O'Mahony decided to enter the ruck shoulder first, the TMO gladly came to the referee's aid. It was brainless stuff and hard to fathom from a player with such experience.

Owens eventually put Ireland out of their misery as he blew for half-time.

Whatever words of wisdom Schmidt had for his players, it fell on deaf ears as New Zealand cranked up the pressure after the restart and heaped even more misery on a team that were absolutely obliterated far too easily.

More errors followed before the green wall eventually folded, which allowed Codie Taylor in for a fourth try to stretch the lead to 29-0. It was now damage limitation stuff.

Sexton missed touch with a second penalty to sum up the disastrous performance. Some things you can legislate for, but basic errors like that are unforgivable.

Two minutes later, the All Blacks were in for a fifth try from Matt Todd. Schmidt had seen enough and Sexton was hauled off. Rory Best went too. It was a sorry way to bring the curtain down on the captain's career.

Joey Carbery caught a bit of Sexton-itis as he also couldn't find touch with a routine penalty. Frankly, it beggared belief.

Carbery made up for it as he asked questions of the New Zealand defence for the first time and when his perfectly weighted grubber-kick was knocked on over the line by Henshaw, it summed up the shambles.

Henshaw immediately made amends with a try that ensured that his side weren't kept scoreless. This is what it had come to.

The All Blacks quickly hit back however, as George Bridge rubbed salt into the wounds with a sixth try and while Ireland did get a penalty try late on as Todd was sent to the bin, it was scant consolation, especially when New Zealand had the final say with a seventh try via Jordie Barrett.

The final whistle could not come quick enough.

Schmidt now exits stage left and for all that he achieved, another complete no-show in a World Cup quarter-final means that like every other Ireland coach, he has failed to deliver when it matters most.

Online Editors