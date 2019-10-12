Bundee Aki pays price while Jordan Larmour makes his case in style: Five talking points

1 - Ireland book their quarter-final place

They didn't take the straightforward route to get there, but Ireland are back in a World Cup quarter-final. That was the minimum expectation for this group and all roads now lead to Yokohama.

The bonus point win over Samoa guarantees Ireland a place in the last eight and whether they face New Zealand or South Africa now hinges on what happens the Japan-Scotland game.

If it is cancelled, as many fear it will be, Ireland cannot leapfrog Japan at the top of the pool and therefore would take on the All Blacks in a mouthwatering showdown next Saturday.

There were plenty of encouraging signs in Fukuoka that suggests Joe Schmidt's side have a big performance in them.

Of course the standard of opposition has to be taken into account, but Samoa asked questions, particularly in the physicality stakes, and Ireland coped.

That they played the majority of the game with a man less only added to the challenge, but it was barely noticeable as Ireland killed off the game in a really professional manner.

They can now firmly set their sights on creating history by reaching the semi-final for the first time.

If that is to happen, Ireland are going to have to come up with something special. They will believe they are capable of delivering.

2 – Aki pays the price for seeing red

As soon as it became clear during the week that Bundee Aki was going to start against Samoa, there was always a nagging sense that it was a risk.

Playing against the country of his parents' birth, and one that he strongly identifies with, Aki was always going to be keen to make a big impression on what was sure to be an emotional occasion.

It was all about keeping those emotions in check and not losing the head by doing something silly.

It would be unfair to suggest that was the case here as his first-half red card appeared to be more down to poor tackle technique rather than the red mist descending.

Aki could have few complaints with referee Nic Berry's decision as he became the the first Irish player to be sent off a World Cup, and just the fourth ever after Willie Duggan, Jamie Heaslip and CJ Stander.

A poor pass from Robbie Henshaw put Ireland in trouble and when Aki attempted to rescue the situation, he ended up catching Ulupano Seuteni in the head and therefore he had to walk.

Aki's reaction when he was shown the red card spoke volumes. He knew he had made a serious error and while it put his team at risk, he also faces the reality that his World Cup is almost certainly over as a ban will follow.

It was a sorry way to end what should have been a special occasion for the Connacht centre.

3 – Larmour makes his case in style

Rob Kearney would not have enjoyed sitting in the stand watching his young rival light it up.

On the back of a really assured performance at full-back against Scotland, Jordan Larmour stepped up to the plate once again.

The 22-year old is looking a much more rounded player these days as he mixed his usual electric lines of running with a calmness under the high ball as well as a smart kicking game.

Schmidt has invested a lot in Larmour in the 15 jersey and it's easy to see why he is widely regarded as Ireland's next full-back.

The question now is; has he done enough to usurp Kearney for a World Cup quarter-final?

If fit, the likelihood is that Schmidt will recall the senior man, but Larmour could hardly have done much more to force the issue.

Larmour made 17 runs for 65 carries and his sumptuous offload for Johnny Sexton's try was a thing of beauty.

Larmour's own 48th minute score no more than his outstanding performance deserved.

4 – Sexton and Murray remind everyone of their importance

This was Conor Murray back to his brilliant best. Fizzing around the pitch, he set the tempo for Ireland with crisp passing that those around him fed off.

Outside Murray, Johnny Sexton thrived with the slick service and expertly pulled the strings.

The pack's dominant performance allowed the ball to be clean enough for the half-backs to run the show and that they did, is a huge confidence booster going into a quarter-final.

Sexton kicked brilliantly off the tee and showed no ill-effects of the injury that had been hampering him earlier in the tournament.

Murray's best moment arrived when he created Larmour's try with a sensational bullet pass that carved open the Samoan defence.

That Schmidt was able to take both Murray and Sexton off early in the second-half and wrap them in cotton wool was an ideal outcome.

5 – Going back to the maul pays dividends

As it was the case in the opening pool win over Scotland, Ireland went back to their maul and got huge reward for it.

With James Ryan and Iain Henderson both putting in huge shifts in the engine room, Samoa had no answer to their power when they set up the rolling maul time and time again.

When Ireland get it right, it is a devastating weapon and regardless of who they face next weekend, it is one that they will look to use.

Rory Best's fourth minute try was Ireland at their best as they won the kicking battle before turning the screw up front and bulldozing their way over the line.

It was ruthless, it was clinical and it was extremely effective.

