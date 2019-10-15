New Zealand assistant coach Ian Foster insists that Bundee Aki's absence for Saturday's World Cup quarter-final against Ireland will not change how his side approach the game.

Bundee Aki absence will not change how we prepare for Ireland, insists All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster

Aki was handed a three-week ban yesterday, which effectively rules him out for the remainder of the tournament, unless Ireland decided to appeal the suspension and are successful.

The Ireland centre would have been in line to feature against the country of his birth and now must face the consequences of his actions in the win over Samoa last weekend.

At today's All Blacks press conference in Tokyo, Foster was in chippy form until he eventually warmed to the task.

“My reaction to it? I haven’t really got a reaction to it as I’m pretty much focussed on what we do, but it’s pretty consistent with what we’ve seen at this tournament,” the attack coach said.

With Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose expected to start in the Tokyo showdown this weekend, Foster is adamant that partnership will not change how the All Blacks prepare for Ireland.

“No, not really,” he insisted.

“They’ve got some great midfielders. He’s one of them but they’ve got Henshaw, Ringrose, (Chris) Farrell. They’ve got a number of really good players and their role definition is pretty strong so whoever plays is going to play well.”

Ireland have beaten New Zealand in two of their last three meetings, which will give Joe Schmidt's confidence going into what is a mammoth task.

The All Blacks however, are not too concerned by what has gone on in the past. They know that if they play to their full potential, they will beat Ireland.

“Look how you use the past is interesting, you gather information from last wins and losses but, really, it’s about not going in with too many assumptions and seeing what turns up and acting accordingly,” Foster maintained.

“They’re a quality team, we know that. They’re very experienced but so are we. We’ve just got to go and play off the cards we’ve been dealt this week.

“We’ve had a week off and the guys are really excited. We’ve got 31 fit players. The focus on the detail is huge, that’s how we go about it. It’s a big game but we play a lot of big games in this sport.

“A lot has been made of their performance against Japan and I think if you flip that over you’ve probably got to pat Japan on the back for that game. I thought they played really, really well.

“Japan beat Scotland by seven and that’s a great win but Ireland were pretty ruthless against Scotland and really put them away when they needed to and looked good against Samoa with 14 men. I’m pretty sure they’ll be primed and ready.”

Asked about what went wrong for his side in last November's meeting between the two sides when Ireland ran out winners on home soil for the first time, Foster quipped:

“I can’t remember it No, that’s not true.

“We just got beaten by a good Irish team. That was a different time, different place, is it relevant? Perhaps, they would have learned some stuff, we learned some stuff.

“We actually don’t get too stuck in the past, it’s more about the challenge that’s in front of us. This is a World Cup knockout game and it’s actually about what happens this week, not what happened in the last two years.”

The All Blacks are already speaking about the importance of shutting down Johnny Sexton and not allowing him the time or space to pull the strings.

Ireland will provide the defending champions with a very different challenge to what they faced in the pool stages, and Foster warned that his side must be prepared for that.

“Look, every team has got their strengths and weaknesses,” he added.

“We know Sexton is important to their team and we know that a lot of the ball does go through his hands. That’s clear and obvious, everyone knows that.

“Look, they’re a smart rugby team and they’ve proven that. People can say what they like about their attacking style and defensive style but they’re efficient and they do it well.

“That’s what makes us really exciting for us because we’re playing a team that knows how to play and what greater challenge could you have?”

