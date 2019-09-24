For the first time since we have arrived in Japan, rugby dominated the back pages.

For the first time since we have arrived in Japan, rugby dominated the back pages.

Bullish Japan adamant they can cause major upset by beating Ireland as hosts accuse Healy of illegal scrummaging

Up until then, the sumo wrestling championships had been the only show in town but with that coming to an end, rugby has taken over.

In today's daily newspaper, Ireland were the lead story with Ardie Savea and Eddie Jones also featuring prominently.

After the weekend that was, you would hope that the locals' interest has been piqued and Japan's opening night win over Russia is central to that.

Japan are desperate to spread the game far and wide over the World Cup period as they continue their chase for Tier One status.

Since beating South Africa at the last World Cup, there is genuine belief that the Brave Blossoms can upset the world order.

Jamie Joseph's side are now very much in the spotlight and another major shock against Ireland on Saturday would go a long way to helping their claims.

"From this tournament, we believe Japan Rugby will expand and be promoted and get bigger," scrum-half Yutaka Nagare insisted.

International Rugby Newsletter

"I watched Japan beat South Africa in 2015 and that really inspired me to want to make the Japan team.

"So for us to do that for the young generations we need to beat Ireland and make the top eight, so that future generations can have higher quality rugby."

Confidence is high within the Japanese squad. They genuinely believe they can beat Ireland this weekend.

Two years ago when the sides met twice on the summer tour, Joe Schmidt's men ran out comfortable winners on both occasions without the majority of their front-liners.

"Those two games that we played in 2017, I was involved in both," Nagare recalled.

"What we learned is that it is important that we don't make any mistakes. We have to be decisive in what we do to beat a team like Ireland.

"If we don't have those things then we can't even be competitive against a quality side like that.

"After that (2017), we played the Wallabies, France, All Blacks, France and the Springboks. In four years, we have played all of the Tier One nations and we also played in Super Rugby as well.

"Through all of that experience and the hard work, we know how to beat the best teams in the world."

For all of their confidence, the Brave Blossoms are not underestimating the scale of the challenge that lies ahead in Shizuoka.

They don't get to play Tier One opposition that often, which makes their task all the more difficult.

"It's difficult to describe the size of the step-up, but we played South Africa recently, and every time we train we are simulating how to beat Tier One teams," Nagare continued.

"And that's been really consistent, so throughout the trainings we've been growing our belief.

"I always believe that we need to be at 100pc ability for us to win and that applies to the Russia game, the preparation for the Ireland game this week as well.

"They are a a strong side but we need to beat them to make the top eight. My mindset is that we must beat them.

"We are confident that we can beat anyone, whether Ireland are the best team or they are ranked first or second whatever it is, we have prepared well, so we are confident that we can beat them.

"Obviously most of the public think that Ireland will win but we are pretty confident and we truly believe that we can prove them wrong."

Japan are also trying to crank up the pressure on this week's referee Angus Gardner.

Their young tighthead prop Yusuke Kizu singled out Cian Healy's scrummaging technique, seemingly suggesting that it wasn't always legal.

Asked about his thoughts on Ireland's scrum, Kizu responded:

"Their loosehead prop sort of steps out, so they try to attack from the side. That's my impression of the scrum."

Japan are making all the right noises as they look for another huge result in their growing history. Backing up their confident approach will be another matter, however.

Online Editors