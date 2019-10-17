Brent Pope: 'Not calling O'Gara for the lowdown on the All Black players he helped develop is a mistake'

I witnessed O’Gara’s influence on a number of promising young Crusaders backs, players yet to make a name for themselves at the highest level.

Roll on a few months and some of those guys – George Bridge, Sevu Reece, Richie Mo’unga and Jack Goodhue – are in the All Blacks team to face Ireland in the World Cup quarter-final.

I contacted Ronan this week as I was convinced that he would have been approached by the Irish management to get an expert read on their respective strengths and weakness, as well as other Crusaders who make up the bulk of the All Blacks.

But, as of earlier this week, he had not been asked for his assessment and I find that a missed opportunity. Surely, no one knows these players better than a man who helped develop them.

Is Reece vulnerable under the high ball, or would that be a mistake to target him? Does Mo’unga, Goodhue or Bridge have any defensive weaknesses?

Call it insider trading, but, to me, it is just about extracting as much information as you can about the opposition, using all the resources at your disposal.

There are so many subplots to this quarter-final that it’s hard to know where to start. New Zealand have not had a tough match since their opener against South Africa almost three weeks ago, while their other pool games were training-ground walkovers.

That can be viewed two ways, it will give the Kiwis an advantage over Ireland in terms of freshness, but a serious disadvantage in terms of physical preparation.

Despite what Steve Hansen says, you cannot replicate games at training – just look how long it took Robbie Henshaw to get up to the speed of the Samoan game after a three-week lay-off.

Brodie Retallick of the All Blacks suffers a dislocated shoulder during the 2019 Rugby Championship Test Match between New Zealand and South Africa at Westpac Stadium on July 27, 2019 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images)

All Black great Brodie Retallick has only had 30 minutes game time in months, and his selection is a risky one, even off the bench. Make no mistake New Zealand needed that game against Italy, a decent Tier 1 team that would have tested them.

Ireland need to take that advantage by starting this game with ferocious physicality.

Talking to colleagues back in New Zealand this week there was a sense of nerves and tension in the All Black camp.

If any team has the physical tools and self-belief factor to topple the All Blacks then it is the men in green, who have done so on two of the last three occasions they’ve faced them.

It should be three from four given Ryan Crotty’s last-minute try in 2013.

But, apart from the one in Chicago, these games have been on home turf at the end of a long New Zealand season and not at a World Cup, where Ireland have never progressed past the quarter-finals and New Zealand have only once failed not to progress once (2007).

So how do Ireland potentially beat the All Blacks?

Ireland need to be mentally ready, they need to put the All Blacks out of their comfort zone as quickly as possible, and that means taking early points.

South Africa came at the All Blacks hard in the first pool game, but the result of 20 minutes complete domination was just three points to the Boks.

Jonathan Sexton of Ireland during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool A match between Ireland and Samoa at the Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium in Fukuoka, Japan. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Suddenly, New Zealand struck, clinically and effectively ending the game with two scores in ten minutes.

Ireland need to dictate the tempo of the game, they need to slow the game down to their pace by dominating the set-piece game and strangling New Zealand’s source of turnover ball.

Ireland have a scrum and lineout that can dominate the All Blacks, but it means playing into the corners. For the first quarter of the match Ireland need to kick to retain ball and force the All Blacks to commit numbers to the rucks, not like against Japan.

Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton will kick, that has been one of Ireland’s main strengths in recent years, and they will target the inexperience of Crusaders’ winger Reece who is diminutive compared to Jacob Stockdale.

But the kicking game comes with a serious health warning, Ireland need to have players chasing the kicks in an almost pack-like mentality, with two players either side of the man contesting in the air so that New Zealand cannot counter-attack.

If Sexton, Murray, or possibly Rob Kearney, are even five metres overcooked in their kicking game the All Black back three have the talent to rip them apart on the counter.

Ireland need to get their mauling game going, and use the likes of CJ Stander wider than he has been used to date. New Zealand live for the turnover so Ireland just need to keep it tight and allow no mistakes. Ireland can be a hard team to get the ball off.

Ireland’s rush defence, so often the Kryptonite to the All Blacks attack, was too slow off the mark against Japan, who repeatedly forced the Irish defence to keep realigning.

New Zealand's Richie Mo'unga watches his teammates during a training session in Tokyo

The Irish backline must live in the faces of the All Blacks. In fact, it is Ireland’s defence over the last series of games that has forced New Zealand to play a different way.

Out-half Mo’unga is a risk player, meaning that if the 50-50 pass is on, he will take it. He has quick feet and loves to chip in behind opposition backlines so Josh van der Flier needs to isolate him, force him to cut back in rather than to link with his outside backs.

Ireland also need to keep Beauden Barrett pinned back as deep as possible, rather than allow the playmaker to take his place as the first receiver on many plays and allow him to play flat.

And even if Ireland do all of this, they may need more? We have heard for months that Joe we have something up his sleeve – well, he needs to produce it now!

Twenty of the Irish squad have beaten New Zealand before, but only a dozen All Blacks actually played in those matches. New Zealand has evolved, and are a new team playing a new way, the criticism of Ireland is that they are not creative and that they play the same way, conservative.

The question is – since 2018, have teams worked Ireland out? New Zealand may well know more about this Irish team than vice versa.

New Zealand are more vulnerable now than they have ever been, but like a wounded animal that makes them potentially more dangerous too.

Joe Schmidt during an Ireland rugby press conference at the Hilton Tokyo Bay in Urayasu, Aichi, Japan

Even such a simple thing as Ireland winning the toss and camping in New Zealand’s 22 for the opening minutes could prove crucial.

Ireland need to be more clinical when they have their purple patch, and grab the points, they need to stay disciplined and also play for the full 80 minutes.

Ireland will either win this game by a single score, or they will lose reasonably heavily.

Is this Ireland team in a better place than in 2018? On recent form they are not.

Are they primed for the biggest game of their lives? I would say yes.

This is the end of the line for some Irish players and their coach, if any team in this competition has the ability to pull a massive game out of the hat, it is Ireland.

I cannot wait.

Online Editors