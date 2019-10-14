Brent Pope: 'A phone call to Ronan O'Gara should be the first thing Joe Schmidt does ahead of All Blacks clash'

When the customary Mexican wave starts up early, mixed with frequent bouts of 'The Fields of Athenry', then you know it is not the most exciting fare on offer.

That was left to the amazing Japanese on Sunday, who again proved to the world you can play the game with pace and flair and still win.

The Brave Blossoms have set this World Cup alight, and Ireland’s punishment for losing to the Japanese in the pool stages is a quarter-final meeting with the best team in the world, the All Blacks.

Ireland proved both in Chicago and back in the Aviva that on their day, they can win this game, but it will require a much more creative base.

Ireland strangled the Samoans with a mauling, tactical game, but that won’t work against New Zealand. Ireland need a radical tactical makeover, and they have just a few days to orchestrate it.

It would have been easier to implement a game plan against South Africa – at least you know what you are getting with the Springboks – but with New Zealand you have to shut down their creativity first and then put them out of their comfort zone.

In 2011, France did just that in the final and the All Blacks got out of jail – just. The secret to frustrating the All Blacks is to deny them a wealth of possession. Do that and they are beatable.

The first call Schmidt should make is to Ronan O’Gara, to get his read on three or four of the All Black backline that O’Gara was involved with at the Canterbury Crusaders.

There are positives to take from the win against Samoa. Many of the old guard stood up, and apart from the unfortunate Bundee Aki, Ireland came through the match mostly unscathed, although influential centre Robbie Henshaw could have done with an extra game under his belt before facing the Kiwis.

Key play-makers Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton were back to the 2018 pairing that could expertly control the game although, sensibly, both also stayed out of trouble.

In fact, Sexton looked happy and relaxed, and when Sexton is enjoying his rugby, injury free, late-tackle free and playing the heads-up game, then anything can happen. You can tell he is raring to go.

Heroic No 8 CJ Stander was again a glutton for work, as was his backrow partner Josh van der Flier. As an experiment, Tadhg Beirne played well on the flank, but probably will not shift Peter O’Mahony from the No 6 shirt against the All Blacks, given the Munster captain’s experience.

That is vital in knockout rugby, as is having as many players that have tasted victory over the All Blacks on board as you possibly can.

Actually, Ireland has a slight advantage over many of the southern hemisphere sides in that regard, as they are well used to playing knock-out style rugby. From schools through provincial and European games, the Irish players know the mentality of the ‘one game takes all’ and one Herculean performance against the best team in the world is all that is required.

This Irish team is 80 minutes from immortality.

Best led from the front on Saturday, as he had against Scotland, and tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong, after limited game time, was almost unstoppable in the loose.

Aki was correctly red-carded for a high tackle. The rules are there for players to be protected at all times, but one had to feel for the proud Samoan-Irishman as he left the field in tears.

Aki epitomises rugby at the cutting edge, always willing to put his body on the line for club and country, a great team man, and a good sportsman (as proved by his heartfelt apology and care on the field for his opponent).

We know Aki’s high tackle was unintentional and will be appealed, but it is doubtful that he will play any father part in this competition.

Ireland will need to be a lot more creative next weekend to have any chance of moving to uncharted territory.

The majority of the really good work against the Samoans was done around the maul, with Samoa unable to stop Ireland’s main attacking weapon.

At times, we screamed for Ireland to go wide as they repeatedly crashed and bashed at the line, but without Sexton, Ireland became tight. They will need more in the locker.

If you take out the kick-pass option and the maul, Ireland only created a couple of tries from second phase or launch ball, the best being the outstanding Jordan Larmour’s inside pass to Johnny Sexton to score.

Conor Murray’s excellent left-handed cut-out pass for Larmour to score was another indication of how Ireland need to play.

They need to manufacture far more invention out wide to progress, as space against the Kiwis will be at a premium.

In the end, it was a very mature performance against Samoa. Ireland just denied them any real possession. Ireland sensibly kept the ball away from the big-hitting Islanders, and they played the game smart, even when down to 14 men.

Ireland’s superior fitness, better game plan and on-field leadership made it easier than it should have been. Ireland’s backline had to be re-organised as winger Keith Earls had to come into the centre but it didn’t matter – on the day the ball was not really coming their way anyway, and apart from a couple of messy passes from an understandably rusty Henshaw and the out-of-position Earls, they got the job done.

In my opinion, the All Blacks was the one game that Ireland wanted to avoid, although there are many ex-internationals on the circuit who felt that the All Blacks was the easier option going into this World Cup.

That changed when New Zealand beat South Africa in the first game, so those pundits have their wish.

The All Blacks will be nervous, as in recent years Ireland have beaten them and always proved difficult. It will be the game I wanted to see in the final.

But the weekend belongs firmly to the Japanese, especially in a week where the tournament was in serious danger of losing its integrity.

Rugby is only a game and our hearts went out to those victims who lost their lives and homes in Japan’s worst typhoon in decades. It was fitting then that the country’s rugby team should do something to lift their spirits.

