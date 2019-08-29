In the U20 World Cup in 2016 Ireland did the unthinkable and beat New Zealand in the pool stage.

Brendan Fanning: 'Schmidt's Irish side can afford no more slip-ups as a nation hovers over the panic button'

Although fatigued by the insane schedule that attends those tournaments, they were driven by a sense of calm thereafter that they would be able to cope with whatever came next.

So when they got to the semi-final against Argentina, and were lining up alongside their opponents before walking onto the field, the heightened emotional state of the boys in blue didn't faze them.

On the contrary: they reckoned the Argentines had already psyched themselves out of it, and all the shouting and chest beating was a waste of valuable energy.

Seemingly in the wake of Saturday's humiliation in Twickenham there was no shouting in Camp Ireland either.

Rather the week has been dominated so far by an intense focus on getting things right, and of players acknowledging the parcel tracker is on and they have to deliver.

Permission to shout will be granted if this one goes south as well.

Against a Wales side with 14 changes from the one that beat England a few weeks ago, and just two survivors – Adam Beard and Josh Navidi – from the side that started the demolition of Ireland in Cardiff in the Six Nations in March, permission to shout might be accompanied by permission to panic.

A couple of things need to be acknowledged about World Cup warm-ups: no team is looking to peak in August for a tournament that starts a month later; and the air of unreality that governs these games extends to the respective coaches exchanging notes beforehand on roughly what shape their selection will take.

So Joe Schmidt has stuck close enough to the script, with five starters from the March game. And Warren Gatland something similar.

However, Gatland will sit back and enjoy the presentation of this contest as an opportunity for players and fans alike to salute him in his last home game as Wales coach, where his side are unbeaten in their last dozen Tests.

So, not just a World Cup warm-up, but a potential double-whammy: a suitable sign-off, and a chance to heap further grief on the country Gatland most likes to beat.

Jack Carty, left, in conversation with Bundee Aki during Ireland Rugby squad training at Carton House in Maynooth, Kildare. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Meantime in the green corner Joe Schmidt’s heart will be beating out of his chest.

If normally he is right on the edge in pre-match warm-ups then for this game he might choose to practise deep breathing.

Gatland is teeing this up as a straight shoot-out between his two 10s, Jarrod Evans and Rhys Patchell. Schmidt is praying his only designated 10, Jack Carty, comes through in one piece.

That means Garry Ringrose covers 10. Joe Schmidt says Ringrose played a bit of outhalf as a schoolboy, but it’s unclear if this was in the schoolyard or on the playing field where he was primarily a scrum-half and then a full-back before late in the day the perfect number of 13 was slapped on his back.

Ringrose is good enough to turn his hand to a lot of things but this looks like something he should avoid.

The plan has always been to develop him as a second playmaker, which makes absolute sense. There is a world of difference however between picking that role up from phase play and starting the ball rolling as first receiver off set-piece.

When Ireland toured US and Japan in 2017 the coach was crystal clear by its end that the three 10s he wanted for the World Cup were Johnny Sexton, Paddy Jackson and Joey Carbery.

'Thoughts and prayers', as our politicians like to say in response to natural and man-made disasters, are that two out of three ain't bad. We'll see.

Sexton seems certain to start in the home tie with Wales, and Carbery is at a point in training where he is putting some power through his ankle.

There is no more room for bad news stories in that parish. One more slip and a nation will reach for the panic button.

