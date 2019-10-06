Brendan Fanning: 'Schmidt's class of '19 have worrying similarities to O'Sullivan's crew of '07'

When the fixtures were made first, you sat down and identified this week between Russia and Samoa - Ireland's first long breather - as one where potentially it's hard to put the time in. If you've got it right over the first three rounds and luck has dealt you a decent hand, then this mini break is heaven-sent. If not, then it's a respite, at the end of which you're going back to the grind. And for Ireland this has turned into a grind.

Joe Schmidt. Photo: PA

At this stage back in 2007 we were just moving into our hotel in Paris before Ireland's game with Argentina. The mood music was awful. It was fitting that the chorus would be belted out in Parc des Princes, a concrete bowl where, through years in the Five Nations, Ireland had never won a game.

Coincidentally, the Ireland team were in the same hotel. Eerily, Eddie O'Sullivan was in the room next door. Our paths crossed as he was dropping his bags. Awkward. He mumbled something about a good meal out the previous night where the players had parked the misery that had been following them around like a mangey dog, and had a laugh. They would take the field against the Pumas - where they had to win with a bonus point and keep the Argies away from one - and give it a lash. O'Sullivan was right about his players giving it everything, but equally his tone and demeanour were on the money too. It was all too late.

That conversation popped into our heads last week listening to Joe Schmidt put some colour into the black and white showing against Russia in the Kobe sweatbox. Less than a week earlier against Japan he was doing his best to remain calm having suffered a few bad calls at the hands of Angus Gardner and Jerome Garces.

Schmidt is at his most convincing when he's fit to be tied. His opposite state presents itself when he's pointing at the rain outside and telling us how happy he is for the ducks.

So if it was clear he was doing his nut after losing to Japan, then so too was it obvious he wasn't walking on air after seeing off Russia, despite making noises to the contrary. Instead, it was his captain Rory Best who hit the nail on the head when admitting that the pre-tournament plan was to be qualified by now, with three wins tucked away.

If there tends to be a bi-polar nature to the way some report on this Ireland side then there's a touch of it in the way they play too. And its best illustration was in the way Ireland defended against Scotland and then Japan. If the former was about bounty hunting, pursuing their prey deep over the border and making trophies out of each kill, then the latter was about escorting them out of the jurisdiction without so much as a slap. It was extraordinary.

We've seen this before with Ireland. Back in 2012 when Les Kiss was defence coach there was one awful Championship afternoon at home against Wales where men in red were given the run of the gaff. Kiss explained at the time that it hadn't been a systems failure issue, rather a few fellas fell off tackles they should have nailed, and that the same system had varying speeds built in depending on the circumstance.

He's right that it's madness to defend the same way five metres from your opponents' line as five metres from your own, but what we got against Japan was lads operating at different speeds at the same time. Which opened the door to Japan to get width on their game, which is what they are all about. If they can drag you across the field and back in that humidity then they're happy.

It's easier to keep everyone on the same page if you know who's leading the orchestra. And that's what has Irish supporters wondering if the tradition of early exits is being honoured again.

So the reappearance of Johnny Sexton against Russia should have been calming. It wasn't, because it coincided with the non-appearance of Joey Carbery. And it got worse when Sexton didn't come back out for the second half. Any time Sexton is slow to get up off the ground, a nation holds its breath. So when he parked himself on the bench with Jack Carty running out for the second half in Kobe, who knew what to think?

The ice pack on the quad that had restricted Sexton's game against Scotland unnerved many. Then again, that could have been routine in the circumstances. What if he was being withdrawn because they were so worried about Carbery they couldn't risk Sexton any further? Ireland were one try away from the bonus point, so let Carty hit that target and wrap Sexton up safely.

Schmidt said it was all fine, that the plan had always been to give Sexton 40 minutes against Russia and then 60 minutes against Samoa next Saturday. If he had fiddled a bit with those figures, if Sexton had jogged off after an hour with a bow and a salute and the job done, then supporters would be feeling more sanguine.

Instead, nobody is sure whose fit to fly the plane, how fast it will be travelling and exactly where it's going to land. Not for the first time on this epic journey, passengers are pretty anxious.

