Brendan Fanning: 'Ireland look battle-scarred. Very little is going right and the casualties are mounting'

Joe Schmidt would have driven the bus himself back to Tokyo for the flight home had this not worked out. That it took an hour for him to cross that errand off his to-do list will have added to his mounting stress. Very little is going right.

These games are about shooting fish in a barrel. The only complicating factors are that in this case the exercise is conducted in a hothouse where you have to wear oilskins. And in your haste to reload and shoot again you might hit yourself in the foot. Ireland look battle-scarred.

This is what happens in tournament rugby: three games out of the way having got through four warm-ups and the casualties are mounting. Joey Carbery, whose warm-up series turned into a rehab exercise starting just over halfway through the Italy game in August, is struggling again.

At half-time Johnny Sexton, a man in need of game-time, was withdrawn when on his last piece of action – against Scotland – his game had been restricted by a quad injury. It’s hard to generate confidence when your 10s are in so much trouble getting onto the field and staying there. Perhaps they reckoned 40 minutes was enough to keep Sexton ticking over and given Carbery’s issues it was best to wrap him up. At least Jack Carty got good value from the extra time.

Ross Byrne will watch this unfold and figure that as the only one left of the four out-halves taken to Portugal pre-World Cup for warm training, he might yet be getting the nod.

As for Jordi Murphy, if his World Cup is over just after it’s started then Schmidt will have to call up another replacement. If you include Tadhg Beirne and Iain Henderson as back rowers, which wasn’t the original plan, then the coach had nine men covering those back three slots. Of that lot his only fit, dedicated number eight – even if it’s not his best position – is CJ Stander.

There are easier options than at 10 however. Rhys Ruddock was the best forward on the field against Russia so it would hardly be a stretch for him to juggle with the figure eight. And Tommy O’Donnell, fit and well and with Munster in South Africa ahead of their Pro 14 tie with the Kings on Saturday, could be flown out to get the numbers back up. So too could Schmidt give Devin Toner a shout, with both Beirne and Henderson having a solid bank of back row experience.

International Rugby Newsletter

The gap between now and long lead-in to the Samoa game gives Joe Schmidt plenty of time to move his chess pieces around the board, but the longer he looks at it the harder it is to see some positive moves. It is hard to hammer teams on the scoreboard if the humidity is making such a challenge of holding onto the ball, but Ireland didn’t need to put 50 points on Russia. What was required was to keep them at arm’s length without making a meal of it. And that didn’t happen.

Online Editors