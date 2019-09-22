Blacks marker

At the end of a memorable opening Saturday, blighted only a controversial refereeing decision that saw Australia's Reece Hodge escape a red card for a high tackle on Fiji's Peceli Yato, the world champions laid down a marker by beating their biggest rivals to take control of Pool B. Although it wasn't perfect from either side, the quality of attacking play and level of physicality from the Southern Hemisphere giants suggests they'll take some stopping in the next seven weeks.

Earlier, the Wallabies survived a scare and, with thanks to referee Ben O'Keeffe's leniency, roared back to beat Fiji 39-21 in Sapporo before France needed a Camille Lopez drop-goal to edge Argentina 21-20 in a Tokyo thriller.

Then, the winners of the last three editions clashed at Yokohama to serve a reminder of the level required to lift the Webb Ellis trophy on November 2.

There is every chance that these two teams could meet again at the same venue in the final in six weeks' time and, while he was delighted with the win, Steve Hansen wasn't writing South Africa off despite the fact that no team has ever won this tournament after losing a pool game. "For us to win the tournament we've got to win every game," he said.

"For South Africa to win the tournament they've got to win every game, and we've got to do the same.

"And nothing's changed in that respect after tonight.

"History's a great thing but it's there to be broken. Their mindset from now is that every game's a final, and it's the same for us.

"So yes, they can do it."

If Ireland can win their opener against Scotland at the same stadium this morning they'll be on a collision course with the Springboks for a quarter-final in Tokyo on the weekend of October 20.

That will bring them face-to-face with a host of familiar faces in the South African back-room team with Rassie Erasmus and his assistant Jacques Nienaber, consultant Felix Jones and fitness coach Aled Walters all former employees of Munster.

Schmidt has already spoken of his concern about the presence of his former full-back and one-time assistant Jones' presence in the camp of such a formidable potential opponent, but Erasmus played down the significance of his Irish intel.

"I wouldn't prefer Ireland or Scotland," he said.

"Gregor (Townsend) is a great coach, Joe is a great coach. Obviously, we know the Irish players really well but they know us as well so I'm not sure we'd have an advantage in that regard."

And the Springboks supremo reckons that Schmidt's side are one of a number of European powers who can cause the All Blacks serious trouble during their title defence.

"People must remember that we are the No 4 or 5 ranked team in the world, so I think at this stage we are not the benchmark to compare teams with," he said. "When you look at the likes of England, Ireland and Wales. I think New Zealand will have some stiff competition to get to the final still.

"There are teams who can handle their kicking game, specific things they do and might handle it a little better than we did on the day.

"They are definitely the favourites for the World Cup and they always have been, we've never had a doubt.

"I just feel that we're creeping a little bit closer to challenge them, but they will have different challenges against teams like England, Ireland and Wales who bring different threats to the party.

"They will have different tactical challenges against the Northern Hemisphere teams."

Ireland kick-off their campaign against Scotland this morning (8.45).

Sunday Indo Sport