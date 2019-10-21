Billy Keane: 'Sexton is heartbroken. Last night he sent the message: 'Gutted. Tried my best''

Joe's team wore out together.

Our Irish team has stood still in terms of their development from this time last year when they were a match for anyone.

Joe Schmidt had plans to tweak our style. That much I know for sure. But there were no opportunities to practise a new way of playing the game or even to tweak the old way. Most of our top players suffered medium- and long-term injuries. Some carried injuries from the Samoan game.

Ireland paid a high price for the winning of the Grand Slam and the besting of the All Blacks in the same year. The fact is too much is asked of our top players. We do not have the strength in depth to survive this workload, year on year.

But even if we were at our best Ireland would not have beaten the All Blacks in World Cup mode.

I met with Joe in the Hilton Hotel in Yokohama just before the Scottish game. Joe knows his GAA and he loves talking about football. Kerry, he said, weren't as fit as Dublin, in either game. Joe knew Ireland were up against it. We got the worst draw possible. He said as much.

Apologised

Joe was going off to get interviewed by Michael Corcoran whose radio commentaries put pictures on the transistor. Before he left, I apologised for a piece I wrote which suggested Joe was being unfair to Munster players. Joe, quite rightly, pointed out he had as many Munster men on his team as Declan Kidney.

And then I thanked him. "You gave us so many great days out, Joe."

And he did. We have now beaten the All Blacks twice. We won three Six Nations under Joe. Ireland won a Test series in Australia for the first time in over 40 years.

The best of all was when we won our third Grand Slam. France were beaten in Paris when Jonathan Sexton scored the best drop-goal ever from way out the field. England melted in the Twickenham snow. Even the All Blacks would be delighted if they beat France and England away in the same year.

Jonathan Sexton was Joe's general. They often disagreed but never fell out. It is sad for both men that the Joe years should end like this.

The All Blacks went 10 points up on Saturday and Sexton went for a huge touch on the five-metre line. He is a gambler and always has been. Our leader knew we were in big trouble.

A dramatic intervention was needed. The kick went about two metres over the touchline. I think the All Blacks may have twigged that Jonno squeezes the last blob out of the toothpaste tube. Richie Mo'unga also gambled. He jumped from a standing start and somehow kept the ball in play.

The ball could have gone awry but the All Blacks gathered and went up the field to score a try. By the way, Sexton was hit late, as usual. The referee deemed the All Black couldn't stop his run. The All Blacks' brake pads are always worn when it comes to pulling up in front of out- halves.

The French 10 Romain Ntamack was also hit barely late by Wales. He was controlling the game. Wales got away with it. These hits are cowardly as they are executed when the ten is exposed after passing the ball.

Sexton is heartbroken and body-broken. Late last night he sent the message: "Gutted. Tried my best."

Ireland were not beaten due to lack of courage. We did fight back to score two second-half tries.

The All Blacks were sensational. They seem to have the gift of improving from being the best to being better again every time a World Cup comes along. One of the main reasons is they have a big pick.

It was one of the first days of this school year and the scholar traffic was heavy on Booterstown Avenue in South County Dublin. St Andrew's College, the famed rugby school, is just across the road from Gleeson's pub. I took coffee there back when Ireland were still in the World Cup and the sun was fairly high in the northern sky. Just over the road is Blackrock College and I wondered how many future internationals were strapped up in the back of the passing cars. Not too far away is St Michael's, another hugely successful rugby nursery.

These are but some of a few schools that provide much of the pick for the Irish teams. It was then it dawned on me. Irish rugby is a huge spectator sport but not that many actually play the game. During that last chat, Joe told of how he was playing competitive tip rugby at four. Yes, four. Multiply Joe many times over and you have a massive chance of winning World Cups.

Here at home our babies classes play hurling and football, mostly.

Grateful

Let's just be grateful that for a few golden years we were kings. Rory Best is gone now and more will follow over the next few weeks and months. Rory was cheered off the field. I'm so glad our people in Japan have the great grace of remembering the good times during the bad times.

So it was with a heavy heart we say goodbye to Joe and his team who did so much to make us proud of our little country when we needed an Ireland to cheer for. Joe will have nightmares over the injuries at the 2015 World Cup. That was the one that got away. But this time we were not good enough.

I hope you are not too hard on yourself, Joe. Those who care too much usually are. Joe Schmidt you are, and always will be, one of us. We owe you, big time.

