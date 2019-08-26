Big names put their World Cup ticket at risk as record defeat damages reputations

Rory Best endured a difficult afternoon at Twickenham on Saturday, but at no time can he have felt less comfortable than when he was asked to explain his team's lineout meltdown.

Sitting beside him, an ashen-faced Joe Schmidt adjusted his position to watch and listen.

He never averted his gaze and the captain must have felt his coach's eyes boring into him laser-style, as his ears dissected what he was hearing. We won't know if he was satisfied by what he heard until we see the team to face Scotland.

The review started on Saturday night and will have continued yesterday, into this morning. By the end, there will be blood on the walls.

The coach has a reputation for being ruthless. Now he must be more cut-throat than ever.

Four years ago he brought Gordon D'Arcy's Ireland career to an end on the eve of the World Cup, and it appears that some of his leading lights are heading dangerously close to that territory.

Perhaps he will offer them redemption in Cardiff on Saturday. Maybe there just isn't time. What is clear is that Ireland can't afford to put in a performance like the one they produced at Twickenham again.

Pre-season it may have been, but an eight-try defeat to England is ritual humiliation at any time of the year.

The coach knew there was a risk in pitching up straight from Portugal to London with a game less than a buoyant, powerful England team. But he never would have countenanced a largely first-choice team shipping 57 points.

He could never have envisaged his team missing 35 tackles or making so many errors. The home side applied pressure, but elite players should never make mistakes like the ones that unfolded before 80,000 disbelieving eyes at rugby HQ.

They could reach for excuses, but they largely opted not to. The heat made life difficult, but it was the same for both teams. The training load has been heavy and England tapered off this week.

But layered on top of a poor Six Nations that saw the team crumble against England and Wales, this was a deeply concerning day at the office. It must have been damaging to both confidence and reputations.

And nobody, no matter how big a contribution they made in previous seasons, should be safe from the axe. The World Cup squad must be picked on form and few of Ireland's players have shown enough of it in 2019.

There were errors everywhere, but the lineout was perhaps the greatest area of concern.

It was a major factor in giving England a footing in the game. Once they had that footing, they kicked Ireland up and down the old cabbage patch.

It was the worst defeat of the Joe Schmidt era and Best's captaincy.

At this point of the World Cup cycle it seems impossible to go to Japan without him as the team leader but his performance once again begged the question of why the coach hitched his wagon to a hooker who turned 37 last week.

Against an England team packed with power-athletes who all look comfortable on the ball and able to make an impact in the loose, Best was unable to do anything to wrest the game in his side's favour.

When a veteran leader is unable to affect the flow of the game, he at least needs to have his nuts and bolts in order. They weren't.

Schmidt said the lineout was a collective failure and it would be unfair to lay it all on the hooker's door. Some of the calls were over-ambitious, the lifting timing was off and that compounded the throwing.

Selection

Perhaps more importantly, when asked about his squad selection in the context of such a poor showing from so many front-liners, the coach was unequivocal.

"We have to be open-minded," he said. "I think Eddie's (Jones) selection is open-minded. He's put some guys in there who hadn't really been that involved in the England set-up.

"We'll be looking hard and long - and it's not going to be pleasant - at the footage and trying to piece together who has stood up and deserves to be in the 31 and who's under pressure."

He's been loyal to a collection of players for some time now, but since their famous win over New Zealand in the final game of 2018 they haven't been delivering consistently.

We haven't seen Johnny Sexton or Keith Earls yet, and Conor Murray was forced off at the half-hour mark.

Cian Healy has consistently delivered and now he faces an anxious wait to see how much damage his ankle sustained, while Devin Toner was on the bench but barely made a difference when introduced.

Peter O'Mahony and CJ Stander were road-kill for the English carriers. Neither man influenced the game in any meaningful way and, while they have both been great servants in recent years, they can't be considered undroppable when Tadhg Beirne, Rhys Ruddock and Jack Conan appear to offer so much more.

Ireland's body of work over this World Cup cycle put them in the frame to go top of the world rankings with a win over the English, but they were put firmly back in their box by Eddie Jones' men. They were not only bigger, faster and stronger than Ireland, they were smarter and better skilled too. That will hurt Schmidt.

If Schmidt's team don't perform in Japan, it will leave an indelible mark on his legacy. He remains a highly-smart coach and strong communicator and there is no question that he has earned the right to try and solve this particular puzzle, but to do so he needs to be ruthless. And that means the leading lights in the squad should be worried.

Perhaps the only saving grace was that they were all so bad. Surely, the damaged professional pride will ensure it won't be repeated.

