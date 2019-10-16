Sport Rugby World Cup 2019

Wednesday 16 October 2019

Another injury blow for Ireland as Rob Herring flies out to Japan to replace Sean Cronin

Sean Cronin has been ruled out for the remainder of the World Cup. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Sean Cronin has been ruled out for the remainder of the World Cup. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Sean Cronin's World Cup campaign has come to an end after the Ireland hooker suffered a neck injury in training.

The Leinster star featured in two of Ireland's World Cup pool matches, coming off the bench against Japan and Russia. However Cronin, who has won 72 international caps, has now been sidelined and will be replaced by Ulster hooker Rob Herring ahead of the World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

Captain Rory Best is expected to start against the All Blacks, with Niall Scannell on the bench.

Herring has won eight caps for Ireland, with his last appearance coming in the World Cup warm-up games against Italy.

International Rugby Newsletter

Rugby insights and commentary from our renowned journalists like Neil Francis, Will Slattery, Alan Quinlan & Cian Tracey.

Online Editors

Related Content

The Left Wing: Welcome to Irish rugby's biggest week - is an upset on the cards?

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport